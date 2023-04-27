Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Queen' Park rarely get more than 1,000 spectators for games at Ochilview

Dundee have succeeded in having their ticket allocation increased for a potential title showdown away to Queen's Park on 5 May following an intervention from the SPFL board.

The hosts, one point behind Championship leaders Dundee, offered 400 tickets for visiting fans, rejecting a request for more.

Dundee approached the league's governing body, who have now made sure a "minimum of 1,000" travelling supporters can attend Ochilview, Queen's Park's temporary home.

Ochilview in Stenhousemuir, has a capacity of more than 3,700, with the biggest gate this season being 1,665.

Dundee host Cove Rangers this weekend, while Queen's Park go to Morton.

Dundee released a statement saying that they had "formally asked the SPFL board to urgently intervene".

It continues: "Dundee FC is very pleased to announce that, following representations made by the club, the SPFL board has determined that Queen's Park FC is required to at least double our original ticket allocation for next Friday's fixture at Ochilview to a minimum of 1,000.

"Whilst this is still considerably less than the expected level of demand, the club would like to sincerely thank both the SPFL board and Police Scotland for their prompt and careful consideration of our arguments in the interests of public safety and on behalf of our loyal supporters."

BBC Scotland will provide live television coverage of Queen's Park v Dundee.