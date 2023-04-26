Last updated on .From the section Irish

Warrenpoint Town are second in the Championship under Barry Gray

The upcoming Irish Premiership relegation/promotion play-off has been thrown into doubt after Warrenpoint Town were refused a licence by the Irish FA for the 2023-24 season.

Warrenpoint were set to face Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday to see who will play in the top flight next season.

Annagh United could now replace Warrenpoint in the play-off.

Warrenpoint say they "fully intend" to appeal and the IFA says any hearing is "tentatively" scheduled for 10 May.

A Warrenpoint statement added: "We have appointed legal representation on our behalf and fully intend to appeal the decision by the Irish Football Association.

"As a club, we will make no further comments at this stage under the advice of our legal team."

After being relegated from the top flight last season, Warrenpoint Town were set for a shot at an immediate return to the Irish Premiership by finishing second in the Championship behind Loughgall, who were automatically promoted.

The team which finishes second in the Championship faces the team who is second from bottom in the Irish Premiership, to see who will play in the top flight the following season.

Portadown finished bottom of the table and were relegated to the Championship, which meant 11th-place Dungannon Swifts were set to face Warrenpoint Town in a two-legged play-off for Premiership status.

However the refusal to award Warrenpoint Town a Premiership or Championship licence has thrown the play-off into doubt, and third-placed Annagh United could benefit and move into play-off contention.

Dundela are just one point behind Annagh with a game to play and could finish above them, but the Duns did not apply for a Premiership licence and therefore cannot take a place in the play-offs.

Decision was 'unanimous'

The Irish FA said the licencing committee was "unanimous in its decision" to refuse licences to Warrenpoint. The association added that the club has been advised of the specific reasons for the licence refusals.

With their licence refused, Barry Gray's Warrenpoint Town side could be set to drop down to intermediate football next season.

"The positive news regarding the record number of licences awarded is tempered by an emerging concern that a small number of clubs made very significant losses, driven primarily by wage commitments and increases not supported by income levels," said Stacey Moffett, Irish FA club licensing manager.

"The significant strides made over the past decade to strengthen financial discipline across the domestic game and the long-term importance of Northern Ireland football clubs within communities means that clubs cannot lose sight of the fact that they must be run sustainably."

If Annagh enter and beat Dungannon in the play-off, their Premiership home matches would take place at the Coleraine Showgrounds - some 71 miles away from their Tandragee Road Stadium in Portadown.

Championship winners Loughgall were awarded a Premiership licence but will play their home games at Glenavon's Mourneview Park instead of their own Lakeview Park stadium.