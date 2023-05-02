Barry Gray's Warrenpoint Town were refused a licence by the IFA

The Northern Ireland Football League has announced provisional new dates for the Irish Premiership and Championship promotion/relegation play-offs.

The play-offs had been thrown into doubt last week when Warrenpoint Town were refused a licence for next season by the Irish FA.

With 'Point appealing the decision, the two-legged play-offs are now scheduled for 30 May and 3 June.

Those dates will be confirmed but the games will not take place before then.

Warrenpoint, who finished second in the Championship, were set to face Dungannon Swifts, second bottom in the Premiership, on Tuesday night until it was announced last week that they were not granted a licence for next season.

The club immediately announced its intentions to appeal and the hearing for that appeal has been scheduled for 10 May, with NIFL saying it will review the play-off dates the following week.

NIFL said in its statement that it met with all affected clubs on Tuesday morning to look at possible outcomes to finish the current season, adding that "all parties have agreed there is no other option but to allow the Warrenpoint Town appeals process to run its course".

Annagh United finished third in the Championship, 12 points behind Warrenpoint.

"We as an organisation find ourselves caught up in a situation that we have no control over or involvement in," Gerard Lawlor, NI Football League chief executive, said.

"We envisage this situation will continue for a number of weeks and it will have an impact on the league at all levels, so we have worked to provide a provisional clear pathway for clubs to complete their seasons.

"It is imperative we continue to engage and communicate with member clubs as best we can.

"I have total sympathy with all sides in a very unfortunate situation, and we will continue to support where possible and hopefully the correct outcome will emerge at the end of the process."

The European play-offs will continue as planned, with confirmation of fixtures and dates to be announced following Sunday's Irish Cup final.