Welsh Cup's memorable finals

The New Saints celebrate victory over Penybont in the 2022 final

Holders The New Saints face Bala Town in the Welsh Cup final at Bangor's Nantporth on Sunday.

It will be a repeat of the 2017 final at the same venue when Bala came from behind to beat Saints 2-1 to win the Cup for the first time in their history.

Cymru Premier champions Saints will be looking to win the competition for the ninth time in their history, having beaten Penybont 3-2 in last season's final.

BBC Sport Wales looks back on some of the most significant and memorable finals in the competition's 146-year history.

1878 - Wrexham 1-0 Druids

Two years after the formation of the Football Association of Wales [FAW] in Wrexham, the town's football team won the first final with a James Davies goal securing a 1-0 win over local rivals Druids at Acton Park, a country estate which is now a residential area. However, there was no trophy for the winners - the FAW could not afford one until a few years later.

Cardiff City's Trevor Ford shakes hands with Wales team-mate Ivor Allchurch of Swansea Town in front of referee Mervyn 'Sandy' Griffiths in 1956

1956 - Cardiff City 3-2 Swansea Town

A Ninian Park crowd of 37,500, a record attendance for the competition, saw Cardiff lift the trophy for the first time in 26 years. Cardiff, captained by Trevor Ford in the absence of the injured Alf Sherwood, did so despite having to play for an hour with 10 men after Harry Kirtley suffered a broken leg.

1963 - Borough United 2-1 Newport County (Borough United won on aggregate)

Borough United parade the Welsh Cup on an open-top bus parade in 1963

By the 1960s the Welsh Cup final had become a two-legged affair and Llandudno Junction-based Borough United, playing in the Welsh League (North) defied the odds by not only reaching the final but also winning the competition. More than 3,000 fans at their now long-disappeared Nant y Coed ground saw goals from Joe Bebb and Billy Russell give Borough a 2-1 win, before a 0-0 draw in the second leg at Somerton Park secured the Cup. Borough would earn more plaudits in the European Cup Winners' Cup the following season but by the end of the decade the club had folded.

1987 - Merthyr Tydfil 1-0 Newport County (Replay)

Bob Latchford, manager Lyn Jones (centre) and goalscorer Chris Baird with the Welsh Cup

Managed by Lyn Jones, a Merthyr side including former England international Bob Latchford, as well as club legends Gary Wager and David Webley, beat a Newport team who had just been relegated after finishing bottom of the Third Division. After a thrilling final ended 2-2 after extra time, Chris Baird's third-minute penalty sealed Merthyr's victory after a 36-year wait. The following season they played in Europe for the first time and would famously defeat Italian side Atalanta at Penydarren Park.

1988 - Cardiff City 2-0 Wrexham

Cardiff City captain Terry Boyle lifts the Welsh Cup aloft following the win over Wrexham at Swansea's Vetch in 1988

Cardiff added Welsh Cup success to promotion over Fourth Division rivals Wrexham at Swansea's Vetch Field. Jimmy Gilligan's goal sealed the victory but the final will be remembered for Alan Curtis' fine opening goal, similar to the one he had scored for then club Swansea City against Leeds United in the First Division seven years earlier in the very same goal.

1991 - Swansea City 2-0 Wrexham

The Welsh Cup final found a permanent home in the 1990s at the National Stadium in Cardiff and the second final to be played at the home of the Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] saw Swansea City, then managed by Frank Burrows, win the Cup for the 10th and what would ultimately prove to be their last time.

1994 - Barry Town 2-1 Cardiff City

Second Division Cardiff were looking to win the Cup for a third successive season at the National Stadium but would suffer arguably one of the biggest shocks in Welsh Cup final history. Barry Town, who had won Division One of the Welsh League and had experienced former professionals Alan Curtis and Keith Bertschin in their team, secured the Cup for the first time since 1955 through David Hough's winner. Barry would go on to dominate Welsh domestic football over the next decade.

1995 - Wrexham 2-1 Cardiff City

Wrexham's players celebrate their 1995 Welsh Cup final win over Cardiff City

The 1994-95 season was the last time the English-based Welsh professional clubs all appeared in the competition after Uefa ruled only Welsh domestic sides could represent Wales in Europe. Wrexham's previous two final visits to the National Stadium had seen them beaten by Hereford United and Swansea City, but two Gary Bennett goals saw Brian Flynn's side lift the trophy - the club's 23rd Cup win and which remains a record.

1996 - Llansantffraid 3-3 Barry Town (Llansantffraid won 3-2 on penalties)

Having shocked Cardiff two years earlier, newly crowned League of Wales champions Barry would themselves be stunned by village side Llansantffraid from mid Wales in the last ever final to be played at the old National Stadium. A memorable game ended 3-3 after extra time and required penalties for the first time in the history of the final, with Saints goalkeeper Andy Mulliner the hero. Llansantffraid were later renamed TNS and became the dominant team in Welsh domestic football.

Welsh Cup: Saints beat Barry in memorable 1996 final

1998 - Bangor City 1-1 Connah's Quay Nomads (Bangor City won 4-2 on penalties)

Bangor had not won the Welsh Cup since 1962 and their task seemed impossible at a rain-soaked Racecourse in Wrexham, when Chris Whelan was sent off after just six minutes following an off-the-ball incident. Steve Futcher gave Nomads the lead on 73 minutes, but a header from veteran striker Ken McKenna with a minute remaining saw ex-Everton and Scotland striker Graham Sharp's Bangor take the final to extra time and ultimately penalties, where they would come out on top.

2013 - Prestatyn Town 3-1 Bangor City

Bangor under manager Neville Powell won three successive finals between 2008 and 2010, while Prestatyn were appearing in their first Welsh Cup final. Former Swansea player Jason Price gave Prestatyn an early lead and they were indebted to goalkeeper Jonathan Hill-Dunt for a string of saves, including saving a penalty. Bangor levelled but after Michael Johnson was sent off in extra time, Andy Parkinson and Price struck again to seal victory for Neil Gibson's side at the Racecourse.