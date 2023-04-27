Last updated on .From the section Football

Julio Arca won the 2016-17 FA Vase with South Shields as well as three promotions during his time with the club

Former Sunderland midfielder Julio Arca has been named South Shields manager, taking over from former team-mate Kevin Phillips at the non-league club.

Phillips, 49, left the club on Saturday by mutual consent having led them to promotion to National League North.

Arca, 42, captained the Mariners to a quadruple in 2016-17, including the FA Vase title.

"I firmly believe this is the right time to come back for a different challenge," the Argentine said. external-link

"The club has grown so fast and this is a fantastic opportunity for me to become a manager for the first time, especially with the platform we have here.

"There is a lot of work to do between now and the start of pre-season, but I'm very hungry to get started and help the club continue to progress."

Arca started his career with Argentinos Juniors and went on to make more than 300 appearances in English football, for Middlesbrough as well as Sunderland.

He finished his playing career with South Shields, making 120 appearances, winning six trophies and gaining three promotions in three years before his retirement.