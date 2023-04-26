In his four games in charge of Blackpool after taking over on a temporary basis, Stephen Dobbie has overseen two victories

Blackpool interim boss Stephen Dobbie says he is not nervous for their end-of-season run-in as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Seasiders face play-off chasing Millwall on Friday in a crucial match in their battle for survival.

Defeat to the Lions would all but send them back to League One after two seasons in the second tier.

"Hopefully the players aren't nervous and they keep their chin up and get on with it," Dobbie said.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "I've got no nerves. When I was a player I didn't get any nerves because I knew I could affect it. I'm confident in the players I've got and will put out, and that they can get what we need.

"We'll do the same as we have with every game and prepare for how we're going to play and stop them."

Victory at Bloomfield Road would put Blackpool on 44 points with one game remaining, however 21st-placed Huddersfield have a game in hand.

The maximum amount of points Blackpool can achieve is 47, which is a point more than 20th-placed Cardiff and 19th-placed Rotherham currently have, however the Bluebirds and Millers face each other in their own game in hand on Thursday.

Dobbie's side come into Friday's game off the back of beating Birmingham at St Andrew's on Saturday, but Dobbie is confident in his side's ability heading into their final two games.

"The last game [at Birmingham] was a must win. The results didn't go alongside it but you've just got to get on with it," he continued.

"We knew we had to win regardless of what anyone else did. It's a cup final. When I came in I said we had six cup finals. We managed to win two and we've been beaten in two."