Gabby George made her England debut in 2018

Defender Gabby George will miss Everton's final four games of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old has played no part in the past two Women's Super League matches because of the problem, which she sustained in training last week.

Everton expect George, who has made 16 appearances this season, to be fit for pre-season training in July.

Everton, sixth in the table, face three of the top four sides in their remaining fixtures.