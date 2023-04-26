Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has several players going to the 2023 World Cup in his squad

Mental stress on elite female players must be considered as well as their physical health, says Manchester United manager Marc Skinner.

Clubs have called on national teams to ensure players have enough of a break between the end of the domestic seasons and this summer's World Cup.

It comes after a series of serious injuries to leading women's players, including England's Leah Williamson.

"The reality is that players do not get enough time off," Skinner said.

"We do a lot of work as a club in allowing players extra days off, to give them the mental break needed. We cannot measure the mental side of the game as well as the physical side, and that can risk injury as much as anything else.

"We have to look after players - that is our priority. I just don't think there is an easy answer to this."

Fifa regulations state the mandatory release date for players is 10 July, 10 days before the opening game of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

But some countries, including holders the United States, have arranged friendlies before that date.

England are yet to arrange a friendly but it is anticipated they will play one before flying out on 5 July.

The World Cup runs from 20 July to 20 August.

There are also concerns about players not having enough time to rest once the tournament ends and the 2023-24 domestic season commences.

The first round of the Women's Champions League is scheduled for 6-9 September, less than three weeks after the World Cup ends. The French League starts on 16 September and the Women's Super League on 29 September.

The European Clubs' Association (ECA) said it was "concerned about the volume of alerts from our member clubs" on national sides calling up players for international duty outside the mandatory release windows.

Skinner said there are a "lot of grey areas" around the statements but that players as people have to come first.

"What has to be stressed is it is about the health and safety of the players - that's important for us," he said.

"You cannot blame national teams for wanting players earlier. There is a benefit to them being acclimatised to the heat in Australia and in the way they want to play. There are benefits on both sides."

European champions England have several major injury concerns for the World Cup.

England captain Williamson will miss the tournament with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, while Beth Mead, who finished top-scorer last summer, is also unlikely to recover from an ACL injury in time. There also doubts about the fitness of Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby.