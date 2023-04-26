Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

John-Kymani Gordon has scored two goals in 15 games for Carlisle since joining on loan from Crystal Palace

Carlisle United striker John-Kymani Gordon has been banned for three games for violent conduct in Saturday's derby win over Barrow.

Gordon denied his actions in the incident that occurred in the 27th minute, which was cited following video review, constituted violent conduct.

However, the Cumbrians' forward was handed the suspension by an independent Regulatory Commission.

He will miss the last two league games and the first of any play-off matches.

