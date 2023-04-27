Scottish Gossip: Dundee United, Celtic, Garcia, Rangers, Dowell, Whittaker, Hibs, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin, under contract until the end of the season, is wanted by two League One clubs in England and has been sounded out about his availability. (Sun)
Celtic sent scouts to watch Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia, 25, playing for AEK Athens against Olympiacos at the weekend. (Sun)
Former captain Jackie McNamara believes defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is Celtic's player of the year. (Sky Sports)
Norwich City manager David Wagner is non-committal on Rangers' interest in midfielder Kieran Dowell, 25, while Ibrox winger Ryan Kent, 26, is linked with Fenerbahce. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers will make a fresh move for Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker, 22, this summer following an unsuccessful January move. (Record)
Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin believes his team are "not far from" Celtic as the sides prepare to meet in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hibernian have a five-strong shortlist for their director of football post. (Record)
Aberdeen defensive midfielder Ross McCrorie, 25, would suit England's Championship amid a link with Bristol City, says former Robins midfielder Paul Hartley. (Record)
Former Aberdeen player Gordon Strachan says interim manager Barry Robson is giving the best interview for the job. (Herald - subscription required)
Caretaker boss Steven MacLean hopes St Johnstone's bounce game with Hearts on Friday will be ideal preparation for facing Dundee United next weekend. (Courier - subscription required)