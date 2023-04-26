Last updated on .From the section Football

Fifa says 52% of the 3,800 people who sat its football agent exam achieved the 75% pass mark.

The exam is part of a strategy by world football's governing body to "raise the professional and ethical standards of the profession".

The 1,962 who passed will receive a Fifa licence to "provide agent services in the context of transfers worldwide".

The use of licensed agents for transfers will become compulsory from 1 October.

Candidates from 138 Fifa member associations took the hour-long exam, which featured 20 multiple-choice questions.

Those who failed the first test can retake it in September, or May or November 2024.

About 900 agents registered before 2015 are classed as 'legacy' agents and do not need to take the exam.