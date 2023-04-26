Kevin McDonald agreed a deal until the end of this season when he moved to Exeter in January

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell is hopeful that former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald will sign a new contract at St James Park.

The 34-year-old moved to Exeter on a free transfer in January and has scored three goals in 11 appearances.

The former Fulham, Wolves and Sheffield United player won five Scotland caps.

"We've offered him a contract and it's with him at the moment, so hopefully he signs it because he's made a big impact since January," Caldwell said.

"He's got a lot to offer as a player so it'll just be a playing role, but obviously somebody with his experience and what he's done in the game, then I'm sure he'll be someone that will go into coaching once his career's over."

Caldwell has a host of players out of contract come the end of the season and he says planning for the next campaign is well under way.

"We're very clear on who we've offered contracts to at the club and what we want from next season," he told BBC Sport.

"I'll speak to all the players individually over the next few weeks, but we still have two games left so I can't say everything to players at the moment.

"But we know exactly what we want for next year, it's now the process of going to get those targets, speaking to players, financially trying to get the right package for the club.

"I've known the budget for a long time. Knowing what league we're going to be in and how we try and build next year again, we know that, so it's now about identifying the targets and trying to get them in as quickly as we can.

"We'd like to to get players in as quickly as possible so day one of pre-season we're starting to get our squad together and build the team in terms of socially and that team spirit, but also tactically getting an understanding of how we want to play next season."