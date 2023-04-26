Last updated on .From the section Football

Penalty-saving goalkeeper James Hamon joined Truro City from Exeter City in the summer of 2019

James Hamon saved two spot kicks as Truro City beat Poole Town 4-1 on penalties to make the Southern Premier League South play-off final.

The semi-final between the league's third and fourth-placed sides had ended 1-1 after extra time at Bolitho Park.

Tony Lee had headed Poole into a 50th-minute lead, but Harvey levelled 14 minutes later from the edge of the box.

Both sides had chances to win the tie in extra time with Harvey hitting the post for Truro in the 103rd minute.

Harvey and Harry Hutchinson scored both side's opening penalties before Will Dean put Truro 2-1 up.

But Guernsey-born Hamon saved from Marcus Daws and Luke Pardoe as Will Dean and Harvey Greenslade scored from the spot to put Truro 3-1 up before Dan Sullivan converted the winner.

City will travel to face second-placed Bracknell Town for a place in National League South on Monday for a place in the final after they beat fifth-placed Chesham United 1-0 after extra time.

"There was nothing between the teams really and you could see that again tonight," Truro manager Paul Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall

"It was a real hard-fought game and fortunately we've come out on the right side of the penalty shoot out.

"We're thrilled and we're happy, and before the night there's only one objective in the play-off semi-final and that's to make sure you're still in with a chance of promotion at the end of the night and we've achieved that.

"Massive credit to all the boys, the staff and the club, and we've got a hell of a game on our hands on Monday away at Bracknell."

Wotton says he always had faith in Hamon - who has been a fixture at Truro since leaving Exeter City for the Cornish club in 2019.

"I always fancy James Hamon with penalty saves," Wotton added.

"He's a big presence and we a little huddle before and I chose the penalty takers and I said 'lads I'm telling you, he'll save two penalties' and fortunately he did for us.

"I'm absolutely over the moon and our dream is still alive."