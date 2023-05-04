Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Nicholls
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 6Hogg
- 22Rudoni
- 10Koroma
- 18Kasumu
- 48Headley
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 1Vaclík
- 9Rhodes
- 14Ruffels
- 16Hungbo
- 30Jackson
- 35Diarra
- 36Harratt
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 12Egan
- 6Basham
- 19Robinson
- 2Baldock
- 8Berge
- 16Norwood
- 13Lowe
- 29Ndiaye
- 28McAtee
- 36Jebbison
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 3Stevens
- 4Fleck
- 9McBurnie
- 10Sharp
- 17Coulibaly
- 22Doyle
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report to follow.