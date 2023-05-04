Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 6Hogg
  • 22Rudoni
  • 10Koroma
  • 18Kasumu
  • 48Headley
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclík
  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 16Hungbo
  • 30Jackson
  • 35Diarra
  • 36Harratt

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 12Egan
  • 6Basham
  • 19Robinson
  • 2Baldock
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 13Lowe
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 28McAtee
  • 36Jebbison

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 3Stevens
  • 4Fleck
  • 9McBurnie
  • 10Sharp
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 22Doyle
Referee:
John Busby

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley452814384354998
2Sheff Utd442771071373488
3Luton452116857391879
4Middlesbrough452281583552874
5Coventry4518151257451269
6Millwall451911155446868
7Sunderland4517151365551066
8West Brom451812155750766
9Blackburn45199174851-366
10Swansea451712166562363
11Preston451712164556-1163
12Norwich451711175753462
13Watford451515155453160
14Hull451415165161-1057
15Bristol City451414175356-356
16Stoke451411205552353
17Birmingham451411204656-1053
18QPR451311214469-2550
19Rotherham451116184960-1149
20Cardiff451310224155-1449
21Huddersfield441211214462-1847
22Reading451311214666-2044
23Blackpool451011244772-2541
24Wigan451014213865-2741
