Chelsea: Frank Lampard understands fans' frustration after fifth successive loss

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

comments89

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana reacts to Brentford's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brentford
Chelsea are without a win in all competitions since 11 March

Just when Chelsea fans think that a miserable campaign cannot get any worse, the Blues manage to crash through the ground and plummet to new depths.

Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Brentford at Stamford Bridge marked the first time Chelsea have lost five games in a row in all competitions in 30 years.

All five losses have come under club legend Frank Lampard, who returned for a second spell as manager on 3 April.

The 44-year-old had already claimed the unwanted record of becoming the first Chelsea manager in the club's 118-year history to lose his first four games in charge with last week's Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

That loss, though, was against one of the best sides in Europe. On Wednesday they faced a Brentford team who are in only their second-ever season in the Premier League and had not won in six games prior to the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard is Chelsea's third manager this season, after Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, and the fans' frustrations at an expensively assembled squad losing while once again barely laying a glove on their opponent was apparent as the few still in Stamford Bridge at full-time greeted the whistle with boos.

"I've no problem with that, completely understand it," Lampard told BBC Sport, of the Chelsea supporters making their feelings known.

"I know these fans very well and they stick by their team. They feel down because they are used to success and they want that success all the time as we all do. I absolutely understand it, we as players and staff have to take it on the chin because they want results.

"I can say to the fans now that the players are showing application. Brentford had one shot on target and scored two goals, that kind of says it all."

Shot-shy Chelsea pay the price again

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang watches a shot go over the crossbar against Brentford
Chelsea looked better when striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came on at half-time but the Blues have now failed to score in six of their last seven games

There's no doubt that there was more than a slice of luck about the away side's first-half opener.

Brentford, always a danger from set-pieces, won a corner, which was flicked on by Mathias Jorgensen and the ball deflected off Cesar Azpilicueta's shoulder to land in the back of the net.

The Bees' second, scored late in the second half by Bryan Mbeumo, came from their only shot on target.

But it is now seven games played in the month of April for Chelsea and they have scored just one goal. Such little attacking threat means their opponents are always going to have a strong chance of taking victory.

"This is not a sob story but everything is going against us," Lampard, Chelsea's all-time top scorer, told BT Sport after the game.

"We would love a magic wand, a magic moment. It doesn't come in football because the Premier League moves so fast, it's competitive."

Wrong man at the wrong time?

While Lampard has taken over a side that has long been in a malaise, his terrible start at the Blues continues his own alarming slump as a manager.

Including his time with Everton, where he was sacked on 23 January, he has now lost nine of his last 10 league games, including each of his last six.

Since he joined the Toffees in February 2022, no manager has lost more games than his 24.

Lampard is contracted to Chelsea until the end of the season and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been strongly linked with taking over at Stamford Bridge.

For ex-Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given, the uncertainty off the pitch cannot be helping matters on it.

"It seems a bit of a mess with what's happening off the pitch and talk in the media that Pochettino could be in by the end of the week," Given told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Where does that leave Frank [Lampard]? Where does that leave the players? It causes confusion and the players don't know where they stand. The owner has to take a bit of the blame too."

A finish in the top half of the table is all Chelsea really have to aim for - they are currently 11th and six points behind Fulham in 10th with six games remaining.

But even that could be difficult with a trip to Arsenal up next for the Blues, who have also to face Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle.

After that, whoever is tasked with taking Chelsea forward will oversee a huge summer for the club as they look to try and get challenging at the top end of the table once again.

89 comments

  • Comment posted by SoldierBlue, today at 00:55

    Unless it’s a 0-0 draw Chelsea won’t get another point this season, I don’t know how much longer people will watch football, decades or centuries who knows, what I do know is that for evermore Todd Boehly will be held up as a prime example of what not to do when you buy a new business!

  • Comment posted by Neville Bartos, today at 00:54

    Nil - Nil - Lose. Good old Frank,

  • Comment posted by ploki29, today at 00:53

    Frank Lampard is doing himself no favours of getting a lower league job. Hes embarrassing himself. Boehly is a fool.

  • Comment posted by Border Collie, today at 00:50

    Lampard was a good player, but he couldn't manage a p***-up in a brewery....😏

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 00:48

    Super Frank needs to stay. He will turn it round as all the worlds best players want to play under him so they can sign whoever they want.

    In Frank we trust.

    • Reply posted by Border Collie, today at 00:51

      Border Collie replied:
      "In Frank we trust." Like Everton?

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 00:46

    I really feel for FL - this mess is not of his doing, he does not deserve the toxic & abusive comments being posted. People can be so cruel & hurtful.

    • Reply posted by Border Collie, today at 00:53

      Border Collie replied:
      He didn't have to take the job. Lampard has already been sacked by Chelsea, then Everton. He was not that a good manager at Derby

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 00:44

    Klopp is who you need.
    But ....

  • Comment posted by Under your bed, today at 00:44

    Almost feel sorry for Lampard. Players should be taking some responsibility as well, let's not forget that.

    As funny as it is from a distance, these supposedly world-class players are stealing a wage at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Bigmin, today at 00:43

    Awful team selection. No creativity no goal scorer five defenders four midfielders, what is he doing?
    Oh sorry he's using the squad Boehly bought.
    Either Boehly is clueless or he’s been very badly advised. Whatever it is he’s screwed the club totally

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 00:37

    I hear Fat Frank the planks 100% record has won him a mega money 5 year contract at Stamford Bridge

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 00:46

      Alan replied:
      You should go suck your dummy

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:31

    Frank Lampard. More LLLs than a Welsh mining village...

  • Comment posted by TheBlaggert, today at 00:30

    They should bring Slippy G in as manager, with Demba Ba as his assistant

  • Comment posted by J Dogg 44, today at 00:29

    Why on earth did they not just letter Potter have a go until the end of the season? I assumed getting rid of him meant they had a plan....

  • Comment posted by Jesus Christ almighty , today at 00:28

    no idea why Lampard even bothers with management - he's rubbish.

    Stick to tiddlywinks fat frank.

  • Comment posted by GorbleGorble, today at 00:25

    Chelsea are lucky they very probably already have enough points to stay up, because you have to question if they're going to get any more.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:25

    chelsea need the help from var like varpool get.
    then they woudn't be in this position

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 00:23

    Poor Frank just not up to the job. Like Todd he needs to go.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 00:22

    Lampard,Potter,don’t matter what way you look at it both appointments have been terrible,if it wasn’t for the Pre World Cup/Christmas run of decent results we’d be in a relegation battle,was firing Tuchel a mistake? The performances from last season to this season was going against him,so it was inevitable. The hierarchy have made some naive decisions,but I’m sure they will have learned.. KTBFFH..

  • Comment posted by ShutthefrontdoorDonny, today at 00:22

    Is it possible that they could welcome back Romelu Lukaku with open arms? I realize that he has to finish out this year at Inter Milan, but going into next year, what could it possibly hurt? As weak on scoring as Chelsea are, he can only improve that area.

    • Reply posted by David Watts, today at 00:52

      David Watts replied:
      Are you taking the ****? Lukaku what improvement could he make at Chelsea? The only thing that will improve will be his bank account,he’ll be an additional problem not the solution,if they bring him back then every criticism leveled at the Chelsea board will be justified..

  • Comment posted by blue, today at 00:22

    Chelsea fate was decided the minute Boehly brought his 20% stake in Chelsea , he told the fans what they wanted to hear at the time , then went on to single handily dissect the CL / World club champions & title chasing club within a year

    • Reply posted by SuperFrankLampard, today at 00:25

      SuperFrankLampard replied:
      Stupid yanks should be banned from the PL

