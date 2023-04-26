Close menu

Chelsea: Frank Lampard understands fans' frustration after fifth successive loss

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments29

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana reacts to Brentford's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brentford
Chelsea are without a win in all competitions since 11 March

Just when Chelsea fans think that a miserable campaign cannot get any worse, the Blues manage to crash through the ground and plummet to new depths.

Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Brentford at Stamford Bridge marked the first time Chelsea have lost five games in a row in all competitions in 30 years.

All five losses have come under club legend Frank Lampard, who returned for a second spell as manager on 3 April.

The 44-year-old had already claimed the unwanted record of becoming the first Chelsea manager in the club's 118-year history to lose his first four games in charge with last week's Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

That loss, though, was against one of the best sides in Europe. On Wednesday they faced a Brentford team who are in only their second-ever season in the Premier League and had not won in six games prior to the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard is Chelsea's third manager this season, after Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, and the fans' frustrations at an expensively assembled squad losing while once again barely laying a glove on their opponent was apparent as the few still in Stamford Bridge at full-time greeted the whistle with boos.

"I've no problem with that, completely understand it," Lampard told BBC Sport, of the Chelsea supporters making their feelings known.

"I know these fans very well and they stick by their team. They feel down because they are used to success and they want that success all the time as we all do. I absolutely understand it, we as players and staff have to take it on the chin because they want results.

"I can say to the fans now that the players are showing application. Brentford had one shot on target and scored two goals, that kind of says it all."

Shot-shy Chelsea pay the price again

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang watches a shot go over the crossbar against Brentford
Chelsea looked better when striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came on at half-time but the Blues have now failed to score in six of their last seven games

There's no doubt that there was more than a slice of luck about the away side's first-half opener.

Brentford, always a danger from set-pieces, won a corner, which was flicked on by Mathias Jorgensen and the ball deflected off Cesar Azpilicueta's shoulder to land in the back of the net.

The Bees' second, scored late in the second half by Bryan Mbeumo, came from their only shot on target.

But it is now seven games played in the month of April for Chelsea and they have scored just one goal. Such little attacking threat means their opponents are always going to have a strong chance of taking victory.

"This is not a sob story but everything is going against us," Lampard, Chelsea's all-time top scorer, told BT Sport after the game.

"We would love a magic wand, a magic moment. It doesn't come in football because the Premier League moves so fast, it's competitive."

Wrong man at the wrong time?

While Lampard has taken over a side that has long been in a malaise, his terrible start at the Blues continues his own alarming slump as a manager.

Including his time with Everton, where he was sacked on 23 January, he has now lost nine of his last 10 league games, including each of his last six.

Since he joined the Toffees in February 2022, no manager has lost more games than his 24.

Lampard is contracted to Chelsea until the end of the season and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been strongly linked with taking over at Stamford Bridge.

For ex-Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given, the uncertainty off the pitch cannot be helping matters on it.

"It seems a bit of a mess with what's happening off the pitch and talk in the media that Pochettino could be in by the end of the week," Given told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Where does that leave Frank [Lampard]? Where does that leave the players? It causes confusion and the players don't know where they stand. The owner has to take a bit of the blame too."

A finish in the top half of the table is all Chelsea really have to aim for - they are currently 11th and six points behind Fulham in 10th with six games remaining.

But even that could be difficult with a trip to Arsenal up next for the Blues, who have also to face Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle.

After that, whoever is tasked with taking Chelsea forward will oversee a huge summer for the club as they look to try and get challenging at the top end of the table once again.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:09

    Who ever is the next manager at Chelsea is going to look fantastic compared to Lampard, even if they just get the team to stop losing. It's a good job that he took over when Chelsea had already got the points on the board. I bet Graham Potter is loving the way they have performed since he left.

  • Comment posted by justanormalbloke, today at 00:08

    at least franks consistent !

  • Comment posted by Silian East, today at 00:08

    If Tuchel had been sacked a couple of weeks earlier they'd be in danger of going down by now.

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 00:06

    The bus stop in Hounslow easily beat the Chelsea billionaires! Cheers Frank.

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 00:04

    Not to worry Frank. At least cheer up a bit. 😂🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 00:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 9ja_Sphinx, today at 00:04

    It is unacceptable to boo Lamps considering what he has achieved with his perfect record!

    The "club" should show their appreciation by giving him a 3 years contract!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:04

    Come on Frank it’s not all doom and gloom is there. 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Big Al, today at 00:03

    Boehly. Wow, just wow.

  • Comment posted by SuperFrankLampard, today at 00:03

    Why won't you do the decent thing and resign? Your not as super as you think you are! Have some self respect man

    Gerrard in

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:06

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      You seen your username? 🤣

  • Comment posted by SBandy1, today at 00:03

    He should quit and pay Chelsea back any money he was paid.

    He is an anti-manager.

    Hope he doesn't though, this is hilariois!

  • Comment posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 00:03

    Lampard loses.
    Headline from now until he is replaced.
    Luv it!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:01

    I feel sorry for Frank. The clubs a mess. The players should be ashamed of themselves

    • Reply posted by SuperFrankLampard, today at 00:07

      SuperFrankLampard replied:
      Why? He knew what he was getting himself into! His arrogance and entitlement for in the way of sense. No shame in the man!

  • Comment posted by linusmay, today at 00:00

    He is pony

  • Comment posted by Janner, at 23:59 26 Apr

    Bawabgad

  • Comment posted by Nige R, at 23:59 26 Apr

    Managerial career gone done dusted finished..!! Destroying his rep totally..! Sad when peoples ego takes over

  • Comment posted by Janner, at 23:58 26 Apr

    Sows ear to makes silk purse? Not ever likely shambolic, Frank's legacy in danger from his playing days.

    • Reply posted by SuperFrankLampard, today at 00:04

      SuperFrankLampard replied:
      What legacy?

  • Comment posted by Smashed Avocado Latte, at 23:58 26 Apr

    He should bring in John Terry and Ashley Cole as assistants. The dream team.

    • Reply posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 00:04

      CaptainCanuck replied:
      lol and Drogba and ...

  • Comment posted by Your Comment, at 23:57 26 Apr

    Don't worry everyone,

    Super Frunk's Lumps will win in the end.......

    .......the contract league, ofc

  • Comment posted by The Reverend Joe, at 23:57 26 Apr

    Super Frankie at the wheel

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport