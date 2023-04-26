Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says there is lots of work ahead even though his team have fought their way out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Forest ended a run of 11 games without a win by coming from behind to beat Brighton at a euphoric City Ground.

However, whilst the home fans were celebrating, Cooper kept his emotions in check and opted against responding to the cacophony of noise with a trademark fist-pump.

"I am so pleased for the supporters and players but we haven't won for months," he said.

"I don't think you can win a game and celebrate too much. We have a lot of work to do."

Forest overcame plenty of adversity before claiming victory, missing an early penalty, going behind and then losing defender Neco Williams, who left the field on a stretcher and was taken to hospital after he was involved in a nasty collision with team-mate Brennan Johnson.

A Pascal Gross own goal brought Forest level just before half-time. Danilo put the home side ahead before Morgan Gibbs-White wrapped up the win with an injury-time penalty.

Morgan Gibbs-White's stoppage time penalty sealed the win for Nottingham Forest

The result took Forest above Everton and Leicester and out of the bottom three.

And Cooper accepts much of the credit goes to supporters who have stuck by the manager and players despite their woeful recent run.

"People who have not been here for a while are taken aback by the atmosphere," he said.

"We will never take it for granted. Even when games haven't gone well, and there have been a few, we have just had real positive support, even when they are not feeling what they are showing.

"The way they are really helps and it did again tonight."