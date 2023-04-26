Inter Milan are through to the Coppa Italia final after a narrow win over Juventus at the San Siro.
With the semi-final level at 1-1 after the first leg, Federico Dimarco scored the decisive goal for holders Inter after 15 minutes.
The left wing-back stabbed home after being picked out by Nicolo Barella's pinpoint through ball.
Simone Inzaghi's Inter will now play Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final on 24 May.
Following a fiery and highly controversial first leg in Turin, Inzaghi chose to leave Romelu Lukaku on the bench.
The Chelsea loanee was sent off for celebrating in front of the Juve fans after scoring a 95th-minute penalty in the first leg, a response to being racially abused by the home supporters.
However, Lukaku had his ban overturned by the Italian Football Federation as a measure to fight racism.
The Belgium striker was brought on in the 68th minute as Inter comfortably held on against a Juventus side offering very little attacking threat.
Fiorentina lead 2-0 on aggregate going into the second leg of the other semi-final on Thursday.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Onana
- 36Darmian
- 15Acerbi
- 95Bastoni
- 2Dumfries
- 23BarellaSubstituted forBrozovicat 68'minutes
- 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 82'minutes
- 22MkhitaryanBooked at 90mins
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 78'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forLukakuat 68'minutes
- 10La MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 8Gosens
- 11Correa
- 12Bellanova
- 14Asllani
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 40Botis
- 45Carboni
- 46Zanotti
- 77Brozovic
- 90Lukaku
Juventus
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 36Perin
- 3Bremer
- 19BonucciSubstituted forDaniloat 68'minutes
- 12Alex Sandro
- 2De Sciglio
- 20MirettiSubstituted forPogbaat 79'minutes
- 5LocatelliBooked at 59minsSubstituted forParedesat 63'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 17KosticSubstituted forMilikat 45'minutes
- 22Di María
- 7Chiesa
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 10Pogba
- 14Milik
- 15Gatti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 43Iling-Junior
- 44Fagioli
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10