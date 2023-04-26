Last updated on .From the section European Football

Federico Dimarco's goal was enough to take Inter past Juventus and into the Coppa Italia final

Inter Milan are through to the Coppa Italia final after a narrow win over Juventus at the San Siro.

With the semi-final level at 1-1 after the first leg, Federico Dimarco scored the decisive goal for holders Inter after 15 minutes.

The left wing-back stabbed home after being picked out by Nicolo Barella's pinpoint through ball.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter will now play Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final on 24 May.

Following a fiery and highly controversial first leg in Turin, Inzaghi chose to leave Romelu Lukaku on the bench.

The Chelsea loanee was sent off for celebrating in front of the Juve fans after scoring a 95th-minute penalty in the first leg, a response to being racially abused by the home supporters.

However, Lukaku had his ban overturned by the Italian Football Federation as a measure to fight racism.

The Belgium striker was brought on in the 68th minute as Inter comfortably held on against a Juventus side offering very little attacking threat.

Fiorentina lead 2-0 on aggregate going into the second leg of the other semi-final on Thursday.