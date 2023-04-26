Nottingham Forest won the FA Women's National League Cup for the first time

Nottingham Forest captain Lyndsey Harkin says winning the Women's National League Cup was an "important first piece of silverware" for a club with title and promotion ambitions.

The Reds fought back to beat Watford 3-2 after extra time in Sunday's decider.

Results elsewhere on the day also meant they need only win their final game of the season to win the National League Northern Premier Division title.

"It was definitely a double celebration," Harkin said.

Rivals Wolves' win against another of the title hopefuls Burnley meant Forest remained top of the table on goal difference above the West Midlands side.

A draw against Brighouse Town a week earlier meant the Reds' title hopes - and ambitions of challenging from promotion to the Championship - depended on results going in their favour.

"I didn't think about the other game until someone told me after the final whistle," Harkin told BBC Sport.

"We were delighted to win, then in a matter of 30 seconds or a minute we found out Wolves had also won, so it was back in our hands again for the league.

"Last week we were in a very different place where we were really disappointed and gutted to have drawn with Brighouse.

"To get back into a position where we need to win and it's in our hands was a really important and a special moment which we were delighted to hear.

"To get the victory on Sunday, with hopefully more to come this season, was an important first piece of silverware to get."

'Still so much to play for'

Gianna Mitchell scored the winner for Nottingham Forest in their Women's National League Cup final win at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton

If Forest beat Stoke City in their final game on Sunday, they will finish top of the table and book a place in the third-tier play-off final against the winners of the National League Southern Premier Division to decide the solitary promotion spot.

Forest head coach Andy Cook said the cup final victory was "fantastic preparation mindset-wise" with another two potential showdowns to come.

"There is still so much to play for, that's the thing," Cook said. "And that's where the pride comes from, we have given ourselves an opportunity. That is all we can ask for.

"They are big games for the fans, the club and to the future of what could happen in players' careers. But that is the same for every game in every season.

"It's good to be going into the final game with a +19 goal difference knowing that victory will seal the title. These are the games you want to play in, and just like the League Cup final you need to win on the day to bring the silverware home."