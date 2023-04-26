Your Manchester City-Arsenal combined XI revealed

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City host Arsenal on Wednesday in a top-of-the-table game that could go a long way to deciding who wins the Premier League.

Leaders Arsenal were eight points clear after a 4-1 win over Leeds on 1 April, but City - who have two games in hand - can cut the gap to two points with victory at Etihad Stadium.

We asked you to pick your combined XI from both teams - with the XI made up of six City players and five from Arsenal.

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland - the Premier League's leading scorer with 32 goals - was the most selected player, chosen in 83% of line-ups.

City goalkeeper Ederson was picked in 68% of teams compared to 30% for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale.

