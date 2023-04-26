Your Manchester City-Arsenal combined XI revealed

Manchester City v Arsenal: Your combined XI revealed
Manchester City host Arsenal on Wednesday in a top-of-the-table game that could go a long way to deciding who wins the Premier League.
Leaders Arsenal were eight points clear after a 4-1 win over Leeds on 1 April, but City - who have two games in hand - can cut the gap to two points with victory at Etihad Stadium.
We asked you to pick your combined XI from both teams - with the XI made up of six City players and five from Arsenal.
Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland - the Premier League's leading scorer with 32 goals - was the most selected player, chosen in 83% of line-ups.
City goalkeeper Ederson was picked in 68% of teams compared to 30% for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale.
There is still time to pick your team below and share it with your friends using #bbcfootball.
My combined Manchester City-Arsenal XI
Choose your combined starting XI from Manchester City and Arsenal before their Premier League match.