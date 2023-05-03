Close menu

Erling Haaland quiz: How many record-breaking moments can you remember?

Last updated on .From the section Football

It was coming.

Erling Haaland has now scored more goals in a single Premier League season than any other player.

It has been a sensational debut campaign for the Norway forward with so many highs to celebrate.

But how many record-breaking moments can you remember?

