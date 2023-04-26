Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Colwyn Bay returned to the Welsh football system in 2018 after 35 years playing in England

Colwyn Bay say they will have "no option" but to field a development side in their Welsh Blood Service Cup final against Barry Town on Saturday.

The final of the competition for tier-two clubs sees the Cymru North and Cymru South champions meet in Newtown.

Bay say they will have "significant absences" for the national final, with the date only confirmed on 14 April.

Club officials said they had made "repeated requests" to the Cymru Leagues for competition dates.

The Football Association of Wales has been asked to comment.

"Unfortunately, despite repeated requests over a number of weeks going back to early February and prior to our semi-final win over Guilsfield on 18 March, Cymru Leagues were unable to provide us with the information," the club said in a statement.

"The players, all of whom are part-time with work and family commitments, were keen to unwind and ensure they could organise their holidays in a timely manner.

"The players consulted throughout with club officials over dates that they could go away.

"With no decision forthcoming from the competition organisers, we gave them our blessing to go away over the weekend of 29-30 April, this originally being two full weeks post the end of season dates we had been given, and 17 days past the original last league game of the season vs Llandudno.

"We are disappointed that it has come to this. Disappointed for our fans, opponents Barry Town, the FAW, the Welsh Blood Service as the cup partners and hosts Newtown, but we have been left with no other option in this difficult situation."

Bay beat Porthmadog in the northern final to reach this weekend's final, while Barry defeated Briton Ferry in the southern final.