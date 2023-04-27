Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United0CardiffCardiff City0

Rotherham United v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 21Peltier
  • 6Wood
  • 24Humphreys
  • 4Coventry
  • 2Harding
  • 16Lindsay
  • 18Rathbone
  • 3Bramall
  • 10Hugill
  • 11Ogbene

Substitutes

  • 7Fosu-Henry
  • 8Wiles
  • 12Kelly
  • 17Ferguson
  • 26Hemfrey
  • 29Hjelde
  • 40Quina

Cardiff

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Alnwick
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 5McGuinness
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 8Ralls
  • 6Wintle
  • 25Philogene
  • 9Etete
  • 48Kaba

Substitutes

  • 10Ojo
  • 19Sawyers
  • 26Simpson
  • 28Luthra
  • 29M Harris
  • 31Wickham
  • 35Rinomhota
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley442714382344895
2Sheff Utd432671067363185
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough442281483542974
5Coventry4417151255451066
6Sunderland4417141363531065
7Millwall441811155144765
8Blackburn44198174750-365
9West Brom441712155549663
10Preston441712154452-863
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18Rotherham441017174758-1147
19Cardiff441211213852-1447
20QPR441211214369-2647
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool441011234569-2441
24Wigan441013213764-2740
View full Championship table

Top Stories