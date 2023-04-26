Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Davis Keillor-Dunn had put Mansfield Town ahead early on against Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says defeat by 10-man Leyton Orient was an "unbelievably poor way" to have their nine-game unbeaten run ended.

League Two champions Orient fought back to win 2-1, despite having Shadrach Ogie sent off in the 62nd minute.

Tuesday's loss leaves the Stags outside the play-off places on goal difference.

"To concede the goals we did, irrespective of how good the opposition are, was incredibly disappointing," Clough BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's an unbelievably poor way to lose an unbeaten run, a first defeat in 10, after the way we defended on Saturday [in a 1-0 win against Stevenage].

"At the other end we had 30 minutes against 10 men and didn't carve out enough. And when we did we didn't show the composure needed to get a goal."

Clough said calling on Louis Reed for the second half, after the midfielder missed much of the past three months with injury, and bringing Will Swan off the bench after an equally long lay-off were "good pluses".

However, Elliott Hewitt was forced off with a knee injury in the first half.

The injury came just a day after the Stags confirmed Stephen McLaughlin's season was over because of a knee ligament injury.

"That is another one gone off and another one leaving on crutches," Clough said.

"His [Hewitt's] knee will be assessed and we will miss him."