Sabri Lamouchi succeeded Mark Hudson as Bluebirds boss in January, 2023

Manager Sabri Lamouchi has urged his Cardiff City players to "finish the job" of avoiding relegation.

They go to fellow strugglers Rotherham on Thursday three points above the relegation zone, in 20th, and a place below Rotherham on goal difference.

However, Lamouchi admits he has no idea how many points may be enough for survival.

"We need to finish the job. We need to put three teams behind us," said the Frenchman.

He added: "I prefer to be in my position now because to be honest I remember day one when I was in the stadium press room with you guys [the media].

"At this moment my players will sign for being where we are three games from the end... It has not been easy, this game will absolutely be tough."

Cardiff's game at Rotherham is a rearranged, game-in-hand fixture after their 18 March encounter was abandoned after 48 minutes due to flooding at New York Stadium. Cardiff led 1-0 at the time.

Huddersfield Town, Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic are all below Lamouchi's men, but only six points separate bottom club the Latics and Cardiff.

Huddersfield and Cardiff have three games to play and Lamouchi said: "The others have two.

"It's not like a bonus, because to be fair we deserve more points. We need to play the game [at Rotherham] and I hope after this one we will have more points than now - whether that is one or three, I don't know."

When Lamouchi took over in January Cardiff were just outside the bottom three, but teams below them had games in hand.

After the original game at Rotherham was abandoned, the EFL board reviewed submissions from both clubs before deciding the game would be replayed.

Cardiff were privately annoyed at the time and the scenario still rankles.

But Lamouchi said: "I take care about what I am saying to you because I don't want myself or my club to be punished. It is what it is and that's it."

Striker Connor Wickham and Wales international Rubin Colwill are set to be available.

Wickham missed Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Stoke, while Colwill has not featured since their 3-1 win at Blackpool on 7 April.

Goalkeeper Ryan Alsop is absent because of an adductor injury.

Lamouchi is confident his side have the belief to escape the drop and said: "They are not machines, they play a lot of games in April, but they are absolutely focused. They are aware of our situation."

Having lost 4-1 against promotion-chasing Sheffield United, then beaten mid-table Watford 3-1, Lamouchi hopes his side can reproduce the form from the latter encounter.

He also reminded them of the manner of Cardiff's display when they drew 1-1 at Stoke City last weekend.

"You cannot make the result in Watford, scoring three goals in 10 minutes, if you don't believe in yourself," said Lamouchi.

"I saw my players in the dressing room after the Stoke game - they were very down and upset.

"I said 'come on guys, I am happy with a point and if I am happy you should be'.

"But I preferred to see them with this face because the league is not finished and we have games to play."