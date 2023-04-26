Last updated on .From the section European Football

Aleksander Ceferin has been president of Uefa since 2016

Players will "rightly be angry" with Uefa's plans to introduce a salary cap, says the head of the Professional Footballers' Association.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said big and small clubs "agree" that limiting the earning potential of players is the best way forward.

However, PFA chief executive Maheta Molango says "it is not the solution".

"[Players] need to be treated as the most important stakeholders and central to these conversations," he said.

"When players read that 'everyone agrees' with capping their wages, I think they will rightly be angry.

"Without proper engagement or consultation, players are continually being asked to play more and more games. New competitions are being created and existing tournaments expanded. These all generate more money within football.

"Capping the wages of those who create the 'product' that others continue to benefit from is not a solution to ensuring better financial management by leagues and clubs.

"Football's leaders are quickly going to create a real problem if they continue to treat players like this."

The PFA is the trade union for professional footballers in England and Wales and has more than 5,000 members.

In 2021 it succeeded in a challenge to an independent panel to have squad salary caps of £2.5m and £1.5m in Leagues One and Two withdrawn.

Ceferin, speaking to US media outlet Men in Blazers on Tuesday, said European football's governing body intended to bring in the salary cap "as soon as possible".

He said: "For now, we have the new rule after 2024 that you can spend up to 70% of your revenues for salaries and transfers, but that's not enough because if your revenues are five billion, 70% is quite a lot.

"It's not about the owners. It's about the value of the competition, because if five clubs will always win then it doesn't make sense any more.

"But it has to be a collective agreement - every league and Uefa. Because if we do it and the other leagues don't, then it doesn't make sense."

Uefa is due to discuss the idea at a meeting on Friday which will then lead to analysis and consultation, including with the world player's union Fifpro.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino spoke about the possibility of a salary cap in March.