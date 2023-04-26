Anthony Gordon has made nine Premier League appearances for Newcastle since joining from Everton but is yet to score

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has urged Anthony Gordon to shut out the noise on his first return to Everton on Thursday.

Gordon, 22, moved to Newcastle from the Toffees for £45m in January.

His departure upset some Everton fans, and he is expected to receive a heated reception at Goodison Park.

"I don't want it to become a big talking point in the game. For me, [Gordon's return] is not important," said Howe.

"It's important for Anthony and it's important that he comes through the game in a good way.

"It is important that the team functions and we show our best selves."

Gordon clashed with his manager after being substituted in the win at Brentford this month, but Howe has praised the forward's attitude in training.

"It's very difficult for me to comment on how he left [Everton] because I'm not party to what happened and what went on," the former Bournemouth boss said.

"I can only really comment on the player that I've seen and he's been very, very good, trained really well, as I've said many times, very passionate, wants to achieve, wants to do really well in his career."

Howe would not commit to starting Gordon, but plans to talk to him individually before the game.

"I'll speak to him on a one-to-one level, of course," he said. "That wouldn't be abnormal in preparation for any game.

'It's me trying to pick the best team to win the game, whether than includes Anthony or not. It's not about Anthony having to prove anything to Everton - that would be the wrong way of looking at it.

"I have to pick a team that I think has the best tools to hurt them. I will always take the emotion out of the decision, you can never pick a team based on one player of what it might do for them."

A thumping 6-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday saw Newcastle climb to third in the Premier League - and they are five points clear of fifth-placed Aston Villa with two games in hand.

Howe wants his team to remain focused as they approach their final seven matches.

"I think it's hugely important that we don't settle, that after a victory like we had on Sunday we don't sit back and relax with that and that is the wrong emotion," said Howe.

"We have to use the confidence we have from the game, the way we played, the manner of the performance, and use it to fuel us even more to try and recreate those moment again. That is the reaction we need."