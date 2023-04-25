Close menu

Leeds 1-1 Leicester: Can Jamie Vardy save Foxes after rescuing a point?

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Elland Road

Last updated on .From the section Leicestercomments37

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy scored just his second league goal of the season for Leicester

Jamie Vardy fired Leicester to the Premier League title in the past, now he has a job on his hands to save them from relegation.

The 36-year-old striker came off the bench against fellow strugglers Leeds on Tuesday night to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road - his first goal for the club in 973 minutes in all competitions.

The result means Leicester are a point above safety, but will drop into the bottom three if Everton beat Newcastle on Thursday.

"It could be massive," said Vardy, who also had a goal ruled out for offside. "We have five cup finals left. We will enjoy the point tonight then get back in and recover."

Manager Dean Smith added: "Strikers know they're judged by goals. It's not been the most fruitful of seasons for him, but that penalty (he won against Wolves) on Saturday and the goal tonight - he's as important as they come.

"Who knows, he could end up with eight goals by the end of the season.

"Nice to see him score a goal, which he hasn't done for a while - it was his 135th Premier League goal which just shows you his quality.

"The chance he's scored today, we've seen him take loads of them over time and if we can keep creating chances like that he will take them."

Vardy ends barren run at right time

Vardy joined Leicester from Fleetwood for £1m in 2012, a record transfer fee for a non-league team, and his 16 goals helped the Foxes to promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2013-14 campaign.

Just two seasons later, Leicester achieved the unimaginable by lifting the Premier League trophy, with Vardy contributing 24 goals during the campaign.

An FA Cup triumph followed in 2021 but the Foxes are now staring at the unthinkable, and relegation back to the second tier.

Leicester fell behind to Luis Sinisterra's first-half header and substitute Vardy rescued a point with 10 minutes remaining from James Maddison's pass.

It was just his second league goal of the campaign, ending a run of 20 top-flight matches without scoring.

Vardy said: "The gaffer has come in and every manager has their tactics but it comes down to defending one box and attacking the other. We have to keep working."

"I probably can't say what I want to say on TV because I'll get done but it's been a weird season for me. Hopefully the goals keep coming."

Maddison added: "Jamie Vardy was born to score goals. When I saw it was him finishing it off I felt calm. We need to take the challenges and hopefully get the end goal."

Leeds 'masters of their own downfall'

Leeds missed the opportunity to go four points clear of the relegation zone and instead stay firmly entrenched in trouble, just two points above the bottom three.

They could have won it in injury time but Daniel Iversen made an acrobatic save to deny Marc Roca's header and striker Patrick Bamford missed an even better opportunity when he put wide from a couple of yards out.

Leeds collected 10 points in their first six games under Javi Gracia, who replaced the sacked Jesse Marsch, but have now lost three of their past four.

"It happens in football," winger Jack Harrison said of Bamford's miss. "This is part of the game. There were others with chances and things we could have avoided. I know him as a person and he will look forward to redeeming himself. We're all behind him."

Gracia added: "That chance is coming from an offside position. The clearest chance for me is the corner kick and Marc Roca's header. That was the chance to get a better result. We tried but it was late."

Leeds face another crucial game in their battle for survival against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Leeds should have three points. You can't emphasise how big that moment was for Patrick Bamford, he looks like he's lacking in confidence. Moments like that define your season.

"It will feel like two points dropped for Leeds because it's such a big week. They have to take four points from this week.

"As soon as Jamie Vardy came on, he caused Leeds all sorts of problems but Leeds are the masters of their own downfall."

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Santana9, today at 00:23

    Leeds are paying Bamford £75k+ a week and he can't hit a barn door. Leeds create chances but don't gave a decent striker to put them away. Draw or lose v Bournemouth and they are down.

  • Comment posted by 209london, today at 00:21

    Vardy was the best of the golden team that won the premiership for Leicester against all the odds. It was a mistake not to follow Mahrez, kante and others to bigger clubs. Sadly without the other talented players Vardy alone couldn't give Leicester more success it is unfair to expect that from him. Unfortunately by staying at Leicester he missed opportunities to achieve more success in his career.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 00:14

    "The result means Leicester are a point above safety, but will drop into the bottom three if Everton beat Newcastle on Thursday." ...or if we beat Brighton tomorrow evening (incredibly unlikely I know)? Lazy journalism.

  • Comment posted by Huffty, today at 00:09

    No

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 00:05

    Vardy baiting the Leeds fans after he scored was not a good thing to do......upcoming punishment.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 00:12

      Naz MCFC replied:
      Poor lambs

  • Comment posted by David Watts, at 23:59 25 Apr

    As a Chelsea Loyalist I have to admit I’d be disappointed to see Leicester relegated.. Helping Leicester win the PL Title at the expense of Spurs was almost as good as when Chelsea won it’s 1st PL title..Leicester definitely been a shadow of what it once was ever since they lost their chairman,it’s like it lost a part its soul..Good Luck for the Future..

  • Comment posted by VillaSteve, at 23:59 25 Apr

    Sadly age has caught up with the once brilliant Vardy, he's been fantastic for Leicester but it's now time for younger players to step forward into his boots and deliver like he has done.

  • Comment posted by Bodie, at 23:57 25 Apr

    Not the player he once was, would have loved to see him play for Man City at his peak !!!

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 00:10

      Naz MCFC replied:
      Agreed. He was a really top player. Leicester can't rely on his now though. He's too slow. Kelechi is Leicester's key player imo and that injury looked like it is 4-6 weeks job.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:56 25 Apr

    I was at the game tonight and Maddison looks like the key to LCFCs survival… he worked his colleagues like a quality quarter back in the NFL…. He also tried to ref the entire game, but no matter how annoying that was he’s a classy player and without him LUFC would have taken all three points

  • Comment posted by RealityBites, at 23:56 25 Apr

    He is the reason people want Leicester to go down.

    • Reply posted by Boban, today at 00:05

      Boban replied:
      Far more people want Leeds down

  • Comment posted by StockyP, at 23:51 25 Apr

    I'm going to go with no, Vardy the racist chav can't save their season.

    • Reply posted by Bodie, at 23:55 25 Apr

      Bodie replied:
      When was he racist ?

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 23:49 25 Apr

    Leicester have two big games coming up, and Vardy will certainly be needed if Iheanacho is injured. I can certainly see them finishing stronger than either Leeds or Everton.

  • Comment posted by cooperman, at 23:47 25 Apr

    Leicester too good to go down. Leeds on the other hand...........

    • Reply posted by Boban, today at 00:06

      Boban replied:
      If they were too good to go down they wouldn't be in this position that phase is ridiculous anyway noone is too good to go down

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, at 23:45 25 Apr

    Leicester will miss Kelechi who is a massively under-rated player and imo one of their best players.

  • Comment posted by LilNige, at 23:43 25 Apr

    BBC getting all over excited again? That was his third goal in 33 games against a Leeds side who can't defend. Talk about getting carried away. Call up for England too?

  • Comment posted by bigonions78, at 23:40 25 Apr

    Nope he can’t Leicester are history in the prem

    • Reply posted by Boban, today at 00:07

      Boban replied:
      Leeds are and rightly so

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 23:37 25 Apr

    Where has he been for the whole season. If he ever bothered to turn up instead of downing tools when Rodgers was manager then Leicester would be ahead of Chelsea in the table

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, at 23:37 25 Apr

    I would like to see Leicester stay up, but looks unlikely now.

  • Comment posted by King Charlie, at 23:37 25 Apr

    Red dogs and Fester cheats to go down with Saints. Red dogs will most likely go bust as a result

  • Comment posted by Robthefun1, at 23:37 25 Apr

    Let’s hope not

