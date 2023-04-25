Last updated on .From the section Irish

Darren Mullen guided Newry City to Premiership safety this season

Newry City manager Darren Mullen is to step down after 10 years in charge of the Irish Premiership club.

Mullen, who has twice led the club to promotion to the top flight, will leave at the end of the season.

Saturday's final match of the campaign away to Dungannon Swifts will be his last as manager.

The club secured their Premiership status for next season with a 2-2 draw against Ballymena United on Saturday, having been promoted last year.

Mullen said it had been "an honour and a privilege" to manage his hometown club, which he was instrumental in reforming a decade ago.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be on this journey over the past 10 years," he said in a statement released by Newry City on Tuesday night.

"It has given both my family and I so many great memories that will last a lifetime.

"I have known for some time that I would be stepping down as manager and there is no better way to leave the club than in the Premiership where they rightfully belong."

After earning three promotions through the divisions in four years, Newry secured their return to top-flight status in May 2018 thanks to a play-off victory over Carrick Rangers.

Their stay in the Premiership lasted just a single season and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic meant they didn't play any football from the spring of 2020 to the start of last season.

Mullen subsequently led his charges back to the top division and they have now retained their status for the 2023-24 campaign.