Match ends, Girona 4, Real Madrid 2.
Girona striker Valentin Castellanos scored four times as they recorded a resounding victory over reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid.
Castellanos, on loan from New York City, headed the opener and then ran onto a long ball before slotting past Real's Andriy Lunin to make it 2-0.
Vincius Jr gave Real hope with a header from Marco Asensio's cross.
But Castellanos, 24, tucked in a cross from Yan Couto and headed a fourth - before Lucas Vazquez's consolation.
Real are 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, having played a game more. They play Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg in two weeks.
Castellanos is the first player in over 75 years to score four goals in a La Liga game against Real Madrid. In December 1947, Esteban Echaverria netted five for Real Oviedo against Madrid.
Uncapped Argentine Castellanos had played club football in Chile, Uruguay and the United States before joining Girona on a season-long loan last summer - netting seven La Liga goals before this.
Castellanos only touched the ball 15 times, with as many goals as passes attempted, before being replaced in the 71st minute.
Real were without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois through gastroenteritis and striker Karim Benzema with a leg injury.
Line-ups
Girona
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Gazzaniga
- 4MartinezBooked at 43mins
- 22Bueno
- 15Ramírez López
- 3GutiérrezSubstituted forHernández Cabreraat 89'minutes
- 18Romeu
- 20Couto
- 8TsygankovSubstituted forFernándezat 72'minutes
- 23MartínSubstituted forArteroat 90+2'minutes
- 17RiquelmeSubstituted forCarvalhoat 89'minutes
- 9CastellanosSubstituted forStuaniat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Martín
- 2Bernardo
- 7Stuani
- 11Fernández
- 16Hernández Cabrera
- 19Carvalho
- 25Callens
- 26Fuidias
- 36Artero
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 2Carvajal RamosSubstituted forVázquezat 79'minutes
- 3MilitãoBooked at 65mins
- 22Rüdiger
- 6NachoSubstituted forCamavingaat 52'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 8Kroos
- 10ModricSubstituted forTchouaméniat 63'minutes
- 11Asensio
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forMarianoat 79'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 37mins
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 12Camavinga
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 18Tchouaméni
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 31Martín
- 33Arribas
- 43de Luis
- Referee:
- Javier Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 13,306
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Girona 4, Real Madrid 2.
Post update
Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).
Post update
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Girona. Santiago Bueno tries a through ball, but Valery Fernández is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Ricard Artero replaces Iván Martín.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juanpe.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Goal!
Goal! Girona 4, Real Madrid 2. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Dani Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano Díaz replaces Rodrygo.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.