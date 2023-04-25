Close menu
Spanish La Liga
GironaGirona4Real MadridReal Madrid2

Girona 4-2 Real Madrid: Valentin Castellanos scores four in La Liga surprise

Valentin Castellanos scores for Girona
Valentin Castellanos scored with four of his six shots against Real Madrid

Girona striker Valentin Castellanos scored four times as they recorded a resounding victory over reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Castellanos, on loan from New York City, headed the opener and then ran onto a long ball before slotting past Real's Andriy Lunin to make it 2-0.

Vincius Jr gave Real hope with a header from Marco Asensio's cross.

But Castellanos, 24, tucked in a cross from Yan Couto and headed a fourth - before Lucas Vazquez's consolation.

Real are 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, having played a game more. They play Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg in two weeks.

Castellanos is the first player in over 75 years to score four goals in a La Liga game against Real Madrid. In December 1947, Esteban Echaverria netted five for Real Oviedo against Madrid.

Uncapped Argentine Castellanos had played club football in Chile, Uruguay and the United States before joining Girona on a season-long loan last summer - netting seven La Liga goals before this.

Castellanos only touched the ball 15 times, with as many goals as passes attempted, before being replaced in the 71st minute.

Real were without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois through gastroenteritis and striker Karim Benzema with a leg injury.

Line-ups

Girona

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Gazzaniga
  • 4MartinezBooked at 43mins
  • 22Bueno
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 3GutiérrezSubstituted forHernández Cabreraat 89'minutes
  • 18Romeu
  • 20Couto
  • 8TsygankovSubstituted forFernándezat 72'minutes
  • 23MartínSubstituted forArteroat 90+2'minutes
  • 17RiquelmeSubstituted forCarvalhoat 89'minutes
  • 9CastellanosSubstituted forStuaniat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Martín
  • 2Bernardo
  • 7Stuani
  • 11Fernández
  • 16Hernández Cabrera
  • 19Carvalho
  • 25Callens
  • 26Fuidias
  • 36Artero

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 2Carvajal RamosSubstituted forVázquezat 79'minutes
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 65mins
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 6NachoSubstituted forCamavingaat 52'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 8Kroos
  • 10ModricSubstituted forTchouaméniat 63'minutes
  • 11Asensio
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forMarianoat 79'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 37mins

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 12Camavinga
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 31Martín
  • 33Arribas
  • 43de Luis
Referee:
Javier Iglesias Villanueva
Attendance:
13,306

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home13
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Girona 4, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Girona 4, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Girona. Santiago Bueno tries a through ball, but Valery Fernández is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Girona. Ricard Artero replaces Iván Martín.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juanpe.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yan Couto.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Girona 4, Real Madrid 2. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Dani Carvajal.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano Díaz replaces Rodrygo.

  18. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona3024425494576
2Real Madrid31205665283765
3Atl Madrid30186647222560
4Real Sociedad30166839291054
5Real Betis30146103933648
6Villarreal30145113930947
7Ath Bilbao301371042301246
8Osasuna31128112932-344
9Girona31118124845341
10Rayo Vallecano301010103636040
11Mallorca30117122931-240
12Sevilla30108123745-838
13Celta Vigo3099123642-636
14Real Valladolid30105152648-2235
15Cádiz31711132343-2032
16Getafe30710132839-1131
17Almería3086163652-1630
18Valencia3086163236-430
19Espanyol30610143549-1428
20Elche3027212061-4113
