James Morris made his debut in an FA Cup tie at Leicester in January 2022, the first of 14 games for the Hornets so far

Watford defender James Morris has signed a new contract which will keep him with the Championship club until the summer of 2026.

The 21-year-old left-back, who joined the Hornets in August 2021, has made 13 appearances this season.

Morris told the club website: external-link "At the start of the season, I wasn't really in the first team, but now I have played a lot of games and it's been good.

"There has been a lot learnt and I've enjoyed it. I want to keep developing."