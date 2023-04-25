James Morris: Watford defender signs contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Watford
Watford defender James Morris has signed a new contract which will keep him with the Championship club until the summer of 2026.
The 21-year-old left-back, who joined the Hornets in August 2021, has made 13 appearances this season.
Morris told the club website: "At the start of the season, I wasn't really in the first team, but now I have played a lot of games and it's been good.
"There has been a lot learnt and I've enjoyed it. I want to keep developing."