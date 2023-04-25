Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Stewart Robertson's departure is the latest executive change at Rangers

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson will leave the club in the summer after eight years at Ibrox.

Robertson will depart on 31 July and will be replaced by the club's commercial director James Bisgrove.

It is the latest boardroom change at Rangers after chairman Douglas Park stepped down earlier this month to be replaced by deputy John Bennett.

Bennett thanked Robertson for his "tireless work and commitment to the club".

"As a lifelong supporter of Rangers, it has been a privilege to hold this post for the past eight years," Robertson said.

"I'm very proud of what the supporters, the board, the investors, the players, management teams, and our loyal staff, all working together, have achieved in that period.

"I would like to thank everyone for their incredible support, without which it wouldn't have been possible."

Robertson, having previously worked at Motherwell, arrived at Ibrox in 2015 when the club were in the second tier of Scottish football.

He helped steer the club back into the top-flight, when they eventually reclaimed the league title from Celtic at the end of the 2020-21 campaign under manager Steven Gerrard.

Other successes during his eight-year spell included reaching the Europa League final in Seville last season and claiming the Scottish Cup for the first time in a decade, as well as significantly improving Rangers' financial position.

But fans have grown frustrated after Celtic immediately won back the league title last term, while Ange Postecoglou's side are 13 points clear and on course for an 11th title in 12 seasons and a potential treble.

As a result, Robertson and others have been the target of some fan protests this season.

Sporting director Ross Wilson has already left for Nottingham Forest, and Robertson's departure is the latest change at executive level.

Bennett added: "In thanking Stewart for his tireless work and commitment to the club over the past eight years, the board and I wish him every success in his new project.

"We look forward to welcoming him back to Ibrox as a supporter of his boyhood club.

"The board is delighted to appoint James [Bisgrove] as the new CEO of Rangers.

"Having transformed the club's commercial operations, James has demonstrated outstanding credentials in the key areas of commercial delivery, talent development and leadership.

"He is ideally positioned to drive the step change in energy and restructuring that is now underway."