Can you name the starting line-ups from the last Milan derby in the Champions League?

Bitter rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan lock horns in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

It has been 20 years since the two clubs last met in the last four of the competition.

Back in 2002-03, Carlo Ancelotti's team advanced on away goals before beating Juventus on penalties in the final at Old Trafford.

When the teams faced each other again in the quarter-finals two years later, the Rossoneri won the first leg before the return fixture was abandoned because of crowd trouble.

But can you name all 22 players who started that controversial second leg 18 years ago? You have five minutes.