Teenage striker Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract with Brighton until 2028.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Seagulls from Irish club Bohemians in January 2021, has scored nine goals in all competitions this season, including four in the Premier League.

Ferguson also scored his first senior goal for the Republic of Ireland in last month's friendly against Latvia.

"Evan's extension is great news," said Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi.

"He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad.

"The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe."

Ferguson signed his first long-term professional contract on his 18th birthday last October.

He then scored his first Premier League goal at home to Arsenal on 31 December, becoming both his club and country's youngest Premier League goalscorer.

Three days later Ferguson made his first Premier League start and scored again during a 4-1 win at Everton.