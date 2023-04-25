Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Players and staff clashed during a feisty end to Swansea's 4-2 win over Preston

Swansea City and Preston North End have been charged by the Football Association [FA] following their Championship game on 19 April.

A mass scuffle broke out at the end of Swansea's 4-2 home win, with Preston boss Ryan Lowe and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen sent off in the 90th minute.

Lowe and sports therapist Colin Ashcroft have been charged for alleged improper and/or violent behaviour.

Both clubs are charged with failing to control players and staff.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure that their players and/or bench occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative and/or violent behaviour during the 89th minute.

"Swansea City AFC, Preston North End FC, Ryan Lowe and Colin Ashcroft all have until Thursday, 27 April to provide their respective response."