Carlton Morris has scored 20 goals in 43 league games for the Hatters this season

Striker Carlton Morris insists there will be no let-up in Luton's approach for the final two games of the season.

Their comeback win over Middlesbrough on Monday means the Hatters can still sneak into the automatic spots.

But realistically, the play-offs loom as Sheffield United need just three points from four games to secure second place - even if Luton win both matches.

"We are not a team that really knows how to let our foot off the gas," Morris told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We will be full tilt from now until the end of the season. We relish being a team that no one wants to play against."

The Hatters, who are now unbeaten in 12 league matches, trailed Boro to a Cameron Archer strike, but Tom Lockyer's header and a controversial Morris penalty secured victory.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick said the spot-kick award - for a foul by keeper Zack Steffen - "wasn't even close" to being the correct call, but Morris, unsurprisingly, disagreed.

"I got there first and felt some contact from his knee on my leg and the momentum just took me down," said the 27-year-old forward, whose cool conversion from 12 yards was his 20th league goal of the season - a tally he was confident of reaching.

"Of course. I think that every season," he added. "I have been unfortunate with injuries in the past, but I know what I am capable of when I can keep myself fit.

"As I get older and more mature, I know how to look after myself better."

Morris says the team is filled with belief as they contemplate remaining games at Blackburn Rovers and home to Hull City before a likely semi-final play-off, with the first legs on 13/14 May.

"We're a good side and know what we are capable of," said Morris. "I walk into the training ground every day and it's a pleasure to come to work with this group of people. It starts there; it's a strong foundation which leads to the success we are having.

"We are very versatile in the way we win games. If you want to be successful in anything, you have to have more than one way of getting the job done."