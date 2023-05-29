Close menu

Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea appointment could be defining moment of new era

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

From the section Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline
Mauricio Pochettino has previously managed Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as Chelsea manager may come to be viewed as the defining moment of the post-Roman Abramovich era.

To say the first 12 months of co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have been underwhelming - and underwhelming to the tune of £600m - would be a masterpiece of understatement.

The Clearlake group marked their 100th day in charge by sacking Chelsea's Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel while the promises of long-term faith and a time-honoured project under successor Graham Potter lasted 31 games.

In that time, Chelsea have torched vast sums of transfer cash without any apparent strategy or structure, acquisitions seemingly made on a whim or at the first sign of interest from Premier League rivals, with the spree accompanied by a failure to sign a striker who can score goals.

Club legend Frank Lampard has conducted a less-than-successful holding operation in which they went out of the Champions League to Real Madrid and suffered top-flight losses that left them lurching in mid-table and out of European competition.

Not that this should be laid at Lampard's door. The damage was already done. The bounce of his return was a flatline.

Goodwill has also been evaporating, with Boehly a target for angry fans, while his dressing-room visit after the loss to Brighton last month - in which he labelled the season "embarrassing" - was a hindrance rather than a help, demonstrating a lack of self-awareness.

Yes, Chelsea's season has been embarrassing but Boehly has more than played his part in that.

And this is why Pochettino's appointment means so much to Chelsea, Boehly and his cohorts.

The law of averages suggests, after getting so many decisions wrong, they are scheduled to get one right and must hope the arrival of the highly regarded former Spurs manager is exactly that.

Boehly will hope it is third time lucky with Chelsea managers because, with Arsenal and Newcastle very much part of the equation at the top end of the table now, there are new battles to go beside the old rivalries with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. Tottenham, for all their recent troubles, will also have hopes of improvement under their next manager.

Chelsea, so long in pursuit of the big prizes both at home and in Europe, cannot afford to fall further behind given the stakes are so high following their financial outlay.

It has been said before, but this is one decision that must land on target.

And in Pochettino, if he is given the right conditions, Boehly may just have the man to at least fashion the vast band of new players who have arrived in west London into something resembling a shape.

The Argentine has a fine reputation in England from his work at Spurs and is charismatic enough to ensure the large majority of Chelsea fans will not only set aside his previous connections with their rivals but welcome him.

Many Spurs fans wanted their former boss - who was sacked by Daniel Levy in November 2019, six months after reaching the Champions League final - back in north London, but that has never been on the cards.

Pochettino, whose high pressing and attractive style of play has always won plaudits, will also want to prove he can win trophies in England after securing the Ligue 1 title and French Cup during his spell at Paris St-Germain.

This was always the question placed against Pochettino at Spurs. He made them contenders but could never make them winners. Chelsea will not be satisfied with that and nor, it should be stressed, will he.

Mauricio Pochettino celebrates after Spurs reached the 2019 Champions League final
Pochettino led Spurs to the Champions League final for the first time

Chelsea and Boehly need their new manager to work fast after a dreadful season that posed justifiable questions about the owners' competence and knowledge of how football works.

Pochettino looks the perfect fit and will benefit from the fact he joins with the bar having been set so low - the usual sky-high expectations at Chelsea diluted, for now at least, by their painful fall from grace.

He has a personality and man-management skills that make players warm to him, especially young players who revel under his guidance, while he also renewed the Spurs squad after succeeding Tim Sherwood in May 2014.

This should not be mistaken for a lack of ruthlessness, as Chelsea's players will find out if they do not meet the demands, both in the footballing and physical context, of Pochettino and his trusted assistant Jesus Perez.

Chelsea can also be confident he will have none of the credibility problems, unfair or otherwise, that provided a backdrop to Potter's tenure, when the Englishman failed to convince supporters he was the right profile to manage this dysfunctional giant of a club having arrived from Brighton.

Boehly would do well to listen to Pochettino's Premier League experiences and be guided by his manager given the ownership's own theories have been shot to pieces by the evidence of their first campaign at the helm.

For all the scattergun nature of Chelsea's transfer spree, during which a Frankenstein's monster of a squad has been assembled, good players have undoubtedly arrived such as £107m Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez - and there are raw materials to work with.

Pochettino has proved adept in that, but now Boehly and co must step back and let Pochettino make those key decisions on who stays, who goes, and who arrives. He also has reserves of home-grown talent to work with, which he will relish.

It is time for Chelsea's owners to reduce their profile.

And if their decision to bring in Pochettino, fuelled and motivated by his time away, is a success it might just help them achieve that.

One thing is certain - Chelsea's owners cannot afford another failure.

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 14:23

    I think Poch has had long enough now, time to get him out and find the next one.

    • Reply posted by white star, today at 15:30

      white star replied:
      Should have stuck with Tuchel but they allegedly sacked him because the owners brought their guests into the locker room on matchday. Tommy threw them out allegedly and the rest was the door. I think the owners really do need to step right back

  • Comment posted by Pablo, today at 16:18

    Poch has been assured he will be making all the big decisions period. It was the same with me and the missus, I was clear from the start I would make the big decisions. 20 odd years of marriage later, I've yet to make my first one.

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 16:25

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      With ya mate…..

  • Comment posted by MB, today at 13:13

    This is what happens when people with no interest in football buy a club.

    • Reply posted by Aviatorr, today at 15:50

      Aviatorr replied:
      ...and no knowledge either. Poch may still be worshipped by some at Spurs, but their demise began under his tenure. A one-trick pony that got found out mid 18/19 season. Questionable subs and team selection: playing an unfit Kane instead of a hat trick scoring Lucas in the CL final. Anyone can win the French league with PSG... (they used to say) Chelsea, you have been warned.

  • Comment posted by Attackattackattack, today at 13:14

    Frank Lampard reminds me of when I left somebody in charge of my pets whilst on holiday, then I returned to find them on their last legs.

    • Reply posted by dersinghampaul, today at 15:09

      dersinghampaul replied:
      Hah! When we go away for a week, our daughter is in charge of the household plants; at least one has died in our absence each time we return, so I know what you mean.

      I still think Lampard will get a job with a so so PL team next season, despite the strong evidence now that he is simply not a good coach (or, at least, that he is out of his depth at PL level , he did OK at Derby).

  • Comment posted by One Nil Down, today at 14:38

    I've followed Chelsea since 1967, and will continue to do so no matter what happens. The same for all true supporters of all teams.

    • Reply posted by Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre, today at 15:06

      Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre replied:
      100% right..says a Spurs fan since 1958....

  • Comment posted by John T, today at 13:20

    Boehly needs to delegate more. I get the impression he’s a control freak. It’s damaging the club.

    • Reply posted by The Garage of Figaro, today at 13:47

      The Garage of Figaro replied:
      In US sport, the owner(s) sign the players and the coach, then tell him to make a team out of them and win things. That's not how football works. Here, the manager makes the hiring and firing decisions and asks the owner(s) for the cash. Boehly, whose knowledge of football would fit on the back of a postage stamp, must step back and let the manager manage. Hubris does not equate with success.

  • Comment posted by jcw, today at 13:11

    'The bounce of his return was a flat line.' perfect statement re Lampard..

    • Reply posted by ianH, today at 15:52

      ianH replied:
      More of a negative bounce?

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 13:36

    Pochettino can’t afford to succeed! Winning the champions league gets you sacked at Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by David Watts, today at 14:33

      David Watts replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SugarP48, today at 13:12

    I imagine if the idiots that be at Chelsea had sacked Potter sooner and brought Lamps in earlier, we would be having a HYS about Chelsea being the most expensive squad to ever be relegated from the Prem. Instead it's Leicester. Good luck Poch.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 17:35

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      I would say Poch cannot afford to have Boehly fail....but his buyout in Dec will be massive.

  • Comment posted by Esperanza, today at 13:53

    Chelsea will change manager next January when they're 12th. They'll finish 14th.

    • Reply posted by Dave B, today at 13:59

      Dave B replied:
      Do you watch football

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 14:00

    I think it’s too late. Charity shops round Brum full of Chelsea shirts. The glory hunters are now wearing Man City / Toon tops

    • Reply posted by George Richardson, today at 16:14

      George Richardson replied:
      Check your facts

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 14:04

    As day follows night. A team managed badly by the owners will fail.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:36

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      The headline says that the owners cannot afford for Poch to fail.
      The bigger question is, can Poch afford for the Chelsea owners to fail?

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:01

    I’ve got a crazy idea
    Perhaps the owner should let the manager manage. Stick to managing on FIFA if you want to dabble

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 16:32

      topo replied:
      They need to watch Welcome to Wrexham. Owners with sense, admit they do not know much of anything about Football, get people in who do and let them get on with it, while concentrating on building the heart and financial base to support the club in a business and community sense. A lot of Clubs would benefit from this way of thinking.

  • Comment posted by Neil James, today at 14:01

    As a neutral, I hope it works out well. If the Boehly Boys are mostly hands-off, leave him to manage and do a bit of his own shaping of the squad, he could drag them back to something approaching successful.

    But if they just throw expensive and probably unwanted players at him like they did with Potter... at least he's only on a two-year contract and won't be too expensive to sack.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:20

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Do you seriously think that Boehly can be hands off?

      I highly doubt it.

  • Comment posted by Christoph, today at 13:17

    Poch should have stayed away from Chelsea

    • Reply posted by UKColumn, today at 13:52

      UKColumn replied:
      insightful...

  • Comment posted by Pam Lai, today at 18:04

    Rumour has it that he has been given until Friday to turn things around, otherwise Frank will take over until the season starts.

    • Reply posted by Brucex, today at 19:19

      Brucex replied:
      Nice one!

  • Comment posted by rocking jock, today at 13:44

    As a Rangers fan I would have been delighted to see Ange Postecoglou take the reins at Stamford Bridge

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 13:52

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      can't help think you ain't no Rangers fan if you want that...

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 13:46

    Tough job clearing the decks given the over priced misfits that Billy Big time signed - they'll make a huge financial loss as teams will be unwilling to take on their inflated contracts. Lots of loan deals - only way they can trim the squad.

    • Reply posted by Stevas, today at 21:54

      Stevas replied:
      Watching how he trims the squad and seeing how much they lose on player sales will be interesting. Also other teams now know they will pay silly money for players if other teams are interested. That’s likely to happen as apparently Man U are interested in nearly every player in world football or so it seems. Press eh, never believe them

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 17:13

    People are getting far too carried away. All that's needed is a rebranding exercise. Boehly just needs to drop the name Chelsea and go for something subtle and understated like Team America instead. Their motto could be 'F*** Yeah' and they could get Bruce Springsteen in for the first quarter show. The more I think about it the more I realise that what the premier league needs is more Americans.

  • Comment posted by youarehavingagiraffe, today at 13:58

    Hasn’t won a lot

    • Reply posted by Dave B, today at 14:01

      Dave B replied:
      Not have Ten or Arteta

