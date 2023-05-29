Close menu

Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea appointment could be defining moment of new era

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments22

Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline
Mauricio Pochettino has previously managed Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as Chelsea manager may come to be viewed as the defining moment of the post-Roman Abramovich era.

To say the first 12 months of co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have been underwhelming - and underwhelming to the tune of £600m - would be a masterpiece of understatement.

The Clearlake group marked their 100th day in charge by sacking Chelsea's Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel while the promises of long-term faith and a time-honoured project under successor Graham Potter lasted 31 games.

In that time, Chelsea have torched vast sums of transfer cash without any apparent strategy or structure, acquisitions seemingly made on a whim or at the first sign of interest from Premier League rivals, with the spree accompanied by a failure to sign a striker who can score goals.

Club legend Frank Lampard has conducted a less-than-successful holding operation in which they went out of the Champions League to Real Madrid and suffered top-flight losses that left them lurching in mid-table and out of European competition.

Not that this should be laid at Lampard's door. The damage was already done. The bounce of his return was a flatline.

Goodwill has also been evaporating, with Boehly a target for angry fans, while his dressing-room visit after the loss to Brighton last month - in which he labelled the season "embarrassing" - was a hindrance rather than a help, demonstrating a lack of self-awareness.

Yes, Chelsea's season has been embarrassing but Boehly has more than played his part in that.

And this is why Pochettino's appointment means so much to Chelsea, Boehly and his cohorts.

The law of averages suggests, after getting so many decisions wrong, they are scheduled to get one right and must hope the arrival of the highly regarded former Spurs manager is exactly that.

Boehly will hope it is third time lucky with Chelsea managers because, with Arsenal and Newcastle very much part of the equation at the top end of the table now, there are new battles to go beside the old rivalries with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. Tottenham, for all their recent troubles, will also have hopes of improvement under their next manager.

Chelsea, so long in pursuit of the big prizes both at home and in Europe, cannot afford to fall further behind given the stakes are so high following their financial outlay.

It has been said before, but this is one decision that must land on target.

And in Pochettino, if he is given the right conditions, Boehly may just have the man to at least fashion the vast band of new players who have arrived in west London into something resembling a shape.

The Argentine has a fine reputation in England from his work at Spurs and is charismatic enough to ensure the large majority of Chelsea fans will not only set aside his previous connections with their rivals but welcome him.

Many Spurs fans wanted their former boss - who was sacked by Daniel Levy in November 2019, six months after reaching the Champions League final - back in north London, but that has never been on the cards.

Pochettino, whose high pressing and attractive style of play has always won plaudits, will also want to prove he can win trophies in England after securing the Ligue 1 title and French Cup during his spell at Paris St-Germain.

This was always the question placed against Pochettino at Spurs. He made them contenders but could never make them winners. Chelsea will not be satisfied with that and nor, it should be stressed, will he.

Mauricio Pochettino celebrates after Spurs reached the 2019 Champions League final
Pochettino led Spurs to the Champions League final for the first time

Chelsea and Boehly need their new manager to work fast after a dreadful season that posed justifiable questions about the owners' competence and knowledge of how football works.

Pochettino looks the perfect fit and will benefit from the fact he joins with the bar having been set so low - the usual sky-high expectations at Chelsea diluted, for now at least, by their painful fall from grace.

He has a personality and man-management skills that make players warm to him, especially young players who revel under his guidance, while he also renewed the Spurs squad after succeeding Tim Sherwood in May 2014.

This should not be mistaken for a lack of ruthlessness, as Chelsea's players will find out if they do not meet the demands, both in the footballing and physical context, of Pochettino and his trusted assistant Jesus Perez.

Chelsea can also be confident he will have none of the credibility problems, unfair or otherwise, that provided a backdrop to Potter's tenure, when the Englishman failed to convince supporters he was the right profile to manage this dysfunctional giant of a club having arrived from Brighton.

Boehly would do well to listen to Pochettino's Premier League experiences and be guided by his manager given the ownership's own theories have been shot to pieces by the evidence of their first campaign at the helm.

For all the scattergun nature of Chelsea's transfer spree, during which a Frankenstein's monster of a squad has been assembled, good players have undoubtedly arrived such as £107m Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez - and there are raw materials to work with.

Pochettino has proved adept in that, but now Boehly and co must step back and let Pochettino make those key decisions on who stays, who goes, and who arrives. He also has reserves of home-grown talent to work with, which he will relish.

It is time for Chelsea's owners to reduce their profile.

And if their decision to bring in Pochettino, fuelled and motivated by his time away, is a success it might just help them achieve that.

One thing is certain - Chelsea's owners cannot afford another failure.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by virgin5, today at 13:39

    Mistake from both parties. Potch is an almost man, had talent and in the case of PSG funds but never quite delivered the big package. Why he wants to take on Chelsea unless it is for the pay is a mystery. Yes will get a chance but not with his own squad most of them are on massive contracts and did not sell themselves if need be this season. Likely to be two seasons before Chelsea challenge

  • Comment posted by MD03, today at 13:37

    Did Spurs even approach him for a second stint?

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 13:36

    Pochettino can’t afford to succeed! Winning the champions league gets you sacked at Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 13:35

    Headline news in the 2025/6 season; Pochettino leaves for Real Madrid.

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 13:22

    Good to bring him in quickly. This way he can have input on trimming the squad and go forward with who he really wants to keep.

  • Comment posted by John T, today at 13:20

    Boehly needs to delegate more. I get the impression he’s a control freak. It’s damaging the club.

  • Comment posted by Christoph, today at 13:17

    Poch should have stayed away from Chelsea

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 13:15

    Poch is the first sensible decision Boehly and Eghbali have made.

    If they were to carry on this new sensible approach they would off load some of the dross they bought, buy a striker, get out of the way and let Poch do his job.

    Bet they can't resist interfering though and it all goes wrong again.

    • Reply posted by waitedtoolong, today at 13:30

      waitedtoolong replied:
      I'd wonder if they can afford to offload the dross within FFP, spreading the cost of a player over 10 years is fine unless you sell him at a loss and they you'd have to take that loss to your books immediately.

  • Comment posted by Attackattackattack, today at 13:14

    Frank Lampard reminds me of when I left somebody in charge of my pets whilst on holiday, then I returned to find them on their last legs.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 13:14

    Football is broken.

  • Comment posted by Ashton, today at 13:14

    He will b bang average

    • Reply posted by John T, today at 13:25

      John T replied:
      Yeah If I’d been PSG manager, I would have won. It’s a bit like Celtic in Scotland.

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 13:13

    If Chelsea get a striker who can score 25+ a season, Poch manages to get the rest of the team firing on all cylinders and they don’t pick up too many injuries then I’m fairly confident Chelsea can finish in the top half of the league next season.

  • Comment posted by anxiety sports media central, today at 13:13

    As a cheaty fan since 2008, I feel a close affinity to fellow sportswashing clubs like chelsea.

    I'm amazed that Poch has gone to a similarly afflicted club to mine.

    Guess he needed Todd's dirty $$'s, but hope his contract is water-tight, as he'll need that pay-off clause

  • Comment posted by MB, today at 13:13

    This is what happens when people with no interest in football buy a club.

  • Comment posted by SugarP48, today at 13:12

    I imagine if the idiots that be at Chelsea had sacked Potter sooner and brought Lamps in earlier, we would be having a HYS about Chelsea being the most expensive squad to ever be relegated from the Prem. Instead it's Leicester. Good luck Poch.

  • Comment posted by jcw, today at 13:11

    'The bounce of his return was a flat line.' perfect statement re Lampard..

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 13:11

    One HYS is enough.

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 13:09

    He'll be gone by Christmas

    • Reply posted by Old Moores almanac, today at 13:35

      Old Moores almanac replied:
      You’re giving him that long then! 🤣

