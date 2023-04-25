Conor Bradley has impressed during his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers as he helped the club win the Papa John's Trophy at Wembley

Conor Bradley will get a chance to break into Liverpool's first-team squad when he takes part in pre-season, Jurgen Klopp has said.

Bradley has impressed on loan at Bolton Wanderers and helped the League One side lift the Papa John's Trophy.

The 19-year-old has also become a key player at international level with Northern Ireland.

"The plan at the moment is to bring him back and keep him, but we will see," Klopp said.

"Bring him back, go in the pre-season and then enjoy the steps he made, then we will decide together what we are doing from that moment on."

Bradley made five senior appearances for Liverpool last season before joining Bolton to continue his development.

He has made a big impact, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 49 appearances, as he helped Wanderers lift the Papa John's Trophy at Wembley while maintaining the club's play-off push.

Bradley has also stood out in a struggling Northern Ireland side and is already a fan favourite at Windsor Park with all-action performances in his 12 caps.

Klopp has been impressed by what he has seen of Bradley and said that while another temporary move is possible, he has the opportunity to force his way into Liverpool's first-team squad.

"I think it's a confidence boost when you are invited and playing for your country, of course that is great but it is not that often it happens," said Klopp, who added there was a Whatsapp group for Liverpool's on-loan players so they can keep in constant contact.

"I think it gives you a better feeling about yourself if you get picked for your country. I never had that situation so I cannot exactly tell you how it feels, but I am pretty sure it is very special and it is a super-positive moment for him.

"We knew what we had in our hands when he was here, but for young boys there must be an opportunity to make the next step with playing and that was now a typical win-win situation: it was good for us, good for him and good for the club and I liked it a lot.

"Everybody speaks positively about him. I think one and a half years ago only a few football nerds would have known about him and now everybody knows him. That's cool and that's the first step.

"He is our boy, which I like a lot. A super mentality, which is extremely helpful, and all the rest will come - and we are all pretty sure about that. So, that's it.

"Conor will be our player, but how it is in that age group, we have to see if it makes more sense for him going on loan after pre-season or not. We will decide that then and not now."