Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium in February

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their top-of-the-table game against Manchester City will not decide the Premier League title.

League leaders Arsenal are five points above Pep Guardiola's side before Wednesday's match at Etihad Stadium.

However, City have two games in hand on the Gunners who have drawn three league matches in succession.

"We knew we had to go to Etihad, it will be difficult, but will it decide the season? No," Arteta said.

"The belief is there, I look at how the players reacted after Southampton, they defend each other, they really want it.

"But they have to be perfect because that is what is demanded at this time in the season."

