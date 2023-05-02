Close menu
Premier League
ArsenalArsenal3ChelseaChelsea1

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Martin Odegaard double helps Arsenal back to top of Premier League

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments489

Martin Odegaard celebrates his second goal against Chelsea
Martin Odegaard has scored four goals in his last four games for Arsenal

Arsenal delivered an emphatic warning that they remain serious title contenders as they outclassed abysmal Chelsea at Emirates Stadium to return to the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners had gone four league games without a win and were heavily beaten last time out at reigning champions Manchester City, who replaced them at the summit with victory at Fulham on Sunday.

Arsenal responded by producing a magnificent first-half display, racing into a 3-0 lead inside 34 minutes courtesy of two crisp strikes by captain Martin Odegaard and a scrambled finish by Gabriel Jesus.

Chelsea, who fell to a sixth straight loss under interim manager Frank Lampard, were thankful to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga that the scoreline was not even more embarrassing and even pulled one back through Noni Madueke.

Arsenal, however, were never in serious danger and are now two points clear of City having played two games more than their title rivals.

Arsenal not going quietly

Arsenal answered all the questions about their character following a recent mini-slump as they tore into Chelsea from the kick-off, backed by fervent supporters who have not given up despite City's relentless surge back to the top.

The Gunners have been unfairly tagged as "chokers" by some following a recent run in which they lost two-goal leads at Liverpool and West Ham United, drew at home to struggling Southampton and were simply overwhelmed 4-1 at City.

This was the Arsenal who have made an outstanding contribution to this season, made the title race a serious contest and provided a feast of attractive attacking football along the way.

Mikel Arteta's side were assisted by a truly appalling first-half display by Chelsea, but Arsenal were nevertheless quicker, showed more intensity and ran their London rivals ragged with the quality of their play.

Arsenal looked full of self-belief but they will be a little disappointed that they did not add to their tally after the break and also allowed Chelsea to give themselves the faintest glimmer of hope with a goal.

There will also be concern over an injury to defender Gabriel, who struggled on after taking a knock when Madueke scored Chelsea's consolation but eventually had to go off.

In all other respects, however, this was a highly satisfactory night for Arteta and his players.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 15Kiwior
  • 6GabrielSubstituted forHoldingat 85'minutes
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 73'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 20JorginhoSubstituted forParteyat 86'minutes
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaSubstituted forNelsonat 74'minutes
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forMartinelliat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 5Partey
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 11Martinelli
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 24Nelson
  • 30Turner

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 33FofanaSubstituted forChalobahat 86'minutes
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 21Chilwell
  • 7Kanté
  • 5FernándezSubstituted forMudrykat 71'minutes
  • 8KovacicBooked at 80mins
  • 31MaduekeSubstituted forZiyechat 79'minutes
  • 9AubameyangSubstituted forHavertzat 45'minutes
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forGallagherat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Badiashile
  • 11João Félix
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 14Chalobah
  • 15Mudryk
  • 16Mendy
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 29Havertz
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
60,144

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home10
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1.

  3. Booking

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Ben White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).

  13. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben White (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Wesley Fofana.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Thomas Partey replaces Jorginho.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Gabriel Magalhães because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

