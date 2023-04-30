Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal have conceded 13 goals in their past six league matches without injured defender William Saliba

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of the defeat by Manchester City that William Saliba was unlikely to return from a back injury against Chelsea.

Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out with knee problems.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz, who has also been nursing a knee issue, could be available on Tuesday.

Kalidou Koulibaly's hamstring injury will be assessed, while Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Mason Mount and Armando Broja are all sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Frank Lampard took the job with the best intentions but his spell as interim Chelsea boss has been a disaster, with five defeats out of five.

There is all this talk about Mauricio Pochettino getting the job but Frank is still in charge for now - and I don't know where he goes from here.

Chelsea just are not looking like a team at all, which is perhaps their biggest problem, but Arsenal have problems too. They look to me like a side whose confidence has been shot to pieces.

We don't know how much that heavy defeat to Manchester City, in what was billed as a title decider, will hurt them but I guess we are about to find out.

This makes this game very hard to call. Chelsea have been so bad that in some ways the pressure is off, while the Gunners still want a strong end to the season.

I can't see this being a cracker and there won't be many goals, but I am going with Arsenal to pull themselves together and win it - just about.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won five of the past six meetings in all competitions, with the exception being a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Emirates Stadium in August 2021.

The Gunners can beat Chelsea in three consecutive league games for the first time since 2003 to 2004.

Arsenal

Arsenal are enduring a four-match winless league run (D3, L1). Their only longer top-flight streak without a victory under Mikel Arteta spanned seven games from November to December 2020.

They have dropped points in seven of their past 14 league fixtures, in contrast to just three of their opening 19 this season.

The Gunners could concede multiple goals in five consecutive league matches for the first time since May to August 1985.

Arteta's side have won a top-flight record nine of their 11 London derbies this season, drawing the other two.

Gabriel Martinelli has 15 Premier League goals in 2022-23, the joint-most by a Brazilian player in a season. Roberto Firmino scored 15 for Liverpool in 2017-18.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost all five league and cup matches since Frank Lampard returned as manager. It is their longest losing streak since a run of six from October to November 1993.

Their only goal in the past seven games was a deflected shot by Conor Gallagher versus Brighton.

Lampard is winless in 15 competitive fixtures, losing the last nine, since Everton's 3-0 Premier League home victory against Crystal Palace in October.

It's 13 defeats in 32 league matches for the Blues this season. They have only once lost more in a 20-team Premier League campaign, with 15 defeats in 1997-98.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not started a game for Chelsea since the reverse league fixture against his former club Arsenal on 6 November.

