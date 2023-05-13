Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to be the new Chelsea boss this summer.

The club have persuaded him the time was right to return to the Premier League, four years after being sacked by Tottenham.

He will become the 21st person to manage the Blues in the Premier League era on either a permanent or interim - but not caretaker - basis.

Can you name them all? We have given you six minutes. Good luck.

Can you name all Chelsea's Premier League managers? How to play Score: 0 / 20 06:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 20 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Give up!