Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea in talks with ex-Tottenham boss to become new manager

By Guillem BalagueSpanish football writer

Mauricio Pochettino
Former Argentina defender Mauricio Pochettino has managed Espanyol, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain

Chelsea are in advanced talks to make former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino their new manager.

The Argentine, 51, is keen on the position but more negotiations will take place before any deal is finalised.

Chelsea want a quick resolution and believe they are at the end of the process in their search for a permanent replacement for Graham Potter.

Pochettino would take over from interim manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard took charge of the Blues after they sacked Potter at the start of April, but has lost all four of his games in charge.

It is not known yet whether Pochettino, who has been out of work since Paris St-Germain sacked him in July 2022, will take over immediately or whether Lampard will stay on as planned until the end of the season.

The Argentine said no to an initial approach from Chelsea, but now the club are happy to hand him more control. He is looking for a job that allows him to have input and impact beyond the selection of the first 11.

Pochettino managed Spurs for five years from 2014 and led them to the 2019 Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

He was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019 after they made a disappointing start to the following campaign and were 14th in the Premier League at the time of his departure.

During his time with Spurs, he also guided them to the League Cup final in 2015 and a Premier League runners-up spot in 2016-17, with his side missing out on winning both to Chelsea.

Pochettino was also the Tottenham manager during an infamous game against Chelsea in May 2016 in which his side picked up nine yellow cards, and the hosts three.

Spurs took a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge, but were held 2-2, a result that ended their title hopes and confirmed Leicester City as Premier League champions.

Pochettino had been linked with a return to Tottenham after Antonio Conte left in March but instead looks set to join their London rivals.

'Pochettino makes perfect sense'

New York Times journalist Rory Smith, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's The Monday Night Club: "Pochettino would be a great appointment for Chelsea. If I was Pochettino I would also have several pressing questions about what Chelsea's vision is and taking it with a sense of trepidation.

"I would ask [co-owner] Todd Boehly what he was thinking by signing all these players and what was his plan. Depending on his answer I'd have a vague idea if I was being set up for success or not.

"Pochettino makes perfect sense and I think he is unfairly remembered for not winning anything at Spurs - that completely misses the point of what he did there.

"He's the strongest candidate and he's what Chelsea need - playing progressive football and developing young players."

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton on The Monday Night Club: "I think it would make sense for Chelsea to go for Mauricio Pochettino. The one question I'd be asking Boehly, if I was Pochettino, would be if he is staying out of the dressing room.

"Pochettino would want control and would not want that. Boehly has been too hands-on and if Pochettino goes in he wants it is his way. Chelsea is an attractive proposition."

  • Comment posted by SLF, today at 20:59

    Not a Chelsea fan and not sure this fella will actually improve your club at all! His record in France was bang average and the majority of his signings at spurs were poor!

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 20:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by blindeyefury, today at 20:59

    Willing to give him a chance, at least he has experience at the top (albeit with Tottenham and the French league) and I think the players will react to him

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 20:59

    Great manager, needs to be clear from the start who builds this team it can work well if Poch runs things otherwise it'll just be a rinse and repeat of this year

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 20:57

    It will please Thiago and that's a good start. Take over now and judge the problems which need to be resolved by end June for a productive close season.

  • Comment posted by Jammy, today at 20:57

    If he has Todd breathing down his neck every week I doubt he'd get more done than the previous lot..so let's see if they leave him alone and let him mend the team

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 20:57

    Should be in talks with the DWP lol.

  • Comment posted by jsky, today at 20:57

    What? Levy too embarrassed to compete? Anyway good coach at the end of the day

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 20:57

    Just go for a safe bet. Big Sam's your man at a bargain. Joking really. I believe they should have went for Rodgers. He knows the club from the youth set up etc. Another gamble which looks as though it will backfire.

  • Comment posted by Osmund Saddler, today at 20:56

    Former ev lot Frank Lampard could be getting them relegated. Along with everton. Could be a manager to take down two clubs. Add Man Citeh and it's a lovely season.

  • Comment posted by english77, today at 20:56

    It's about time a new rule came in. if a manager is sacked 3 times then that manager should never get a job in football management again. this merry go round us ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:56

    Musical chairs, Allardyce and Bruce out a long time ago. Potter and Rodgers next not to get a seat.

  • Comment posted by Bob Todd, today at 20:56

    Great job for any manager, couple of games and wad of cash to leave with. Sad club and fans.

  • Comment posted by Oh Danny boy, today at 20:56

    Good manager but at Southampton and Tottenham he was given time - will he get that at Chelsea?! Potter didn’t…

  • Comment posted by itec, today at 20:56

    He wasn’t great at PSG with all their money. So he will fit right in at Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 20:55

    Chelsea used to appoint managers who win things , under toad it's been potter and now pochettino. This club is going the wrong way .

  • Comment posted by ler, today at 20:55

    Grabbing Poch before Spurs can.

  • Comment posted by Highlands2020, today at 20:55

    Vote up or down if you think this is will be good for Chelsea

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 20:57

      Andy replied:
      Hmm

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 20:55

    Decent appointment if made

  • Comment posted by Rate Greplacement, today at 20:55

    The two most sacky clubs in London fight to sign a manager who they'll only go and sack in 12 months time

