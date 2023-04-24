Close menu

Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea in talks with ex-Tottenham boss to become new manager

By Guillem BalagueSpanish football writer

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments65

Mauricio Pochettino
Former Argentina defender Mauricio Pochettino has managed Espanyol, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain

Chelsea are in advanced talks to make former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino their new manager.

The Argentine, 51, is keen on the position but more negotiations will take place before any deal is finalised.

Chelsea want a quick resolution and believe they are at the end of the process in their search for a permanent replacement for Graham Potter.

Pochettino would take over from interim manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard took charge of the Blues after they sacked Potter at the start of April, but has lost all four of his games in charge.

It is not known yet whether Pochettino, who has been out of work since Paris St-Germain sacked him in July 2022, will take over immediately or whether Lampard will stay on as planned until the end of the season.

The Argentine said no to an initial approach from Chelsea, but now the club are happy to hand him more control. He is looking for a job that allows him to have input and impact beyond the selection of the first 11.

Pochettino managed Spurs for five years from 2014 and led them to the 2019 Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

He was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019 after they made a disappointing start to the following campaign and were 14th in the Premier League at the time of his departure.

During his time with Spurs, he also guided them to the League Cup final in 2015 and a Premier League runners-up spot in 2016-17, with his side missing out on winning both to Chelsea.

Pochettino was also the Tottenham manager during an infamous game against Chelsea in May 2016 in which his side picked up nine yellow cards, and the hosts three.

Spurs took a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge, but were held 2-2, a result that ended their title hopes and confirmed Leicester City as Premier League champions.

Pochettino had been linked with a return to Tottenham after Antonio Conte left in March but instead looks set to join their London rivals.

'Pochettino makes perfect sense'

New York Times journalist Rory Smith, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's The Monday Night Club: "Pochettino would be a great appointment for Chelsea. If I was Pochettino I would also have several pressing questions about what Chelsea's vision is and taking it with a sense of trepidation.

"I would ask [co-owner] Todd Boehly what he was thinking by signing all these players and what was his plan. Depending on his answer I'd have a vague idea if I was being set up for success or not.

"Pochettino makes perfect sense and I think he is unfairly remembered for not winning anything at Spurs - that completely misses the point of what he did there.

"He's the strongest candidate and he's what Chelsea need - playing progressive football and developing young players."

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton on The Monday Night Club: "I think it would make sense for Chelsea to go for Mauricio Pochettino. The one question I'd be asking Boehly, if I was Pochettino, would be if he is staying out of the dressing room.

"Pochettino would want control and would not want that. Boehly has been too hands-on and if Pochettino goes in he wants it is his way. Chelsea is an attractive proposition."

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 21:08

    He won’t last a season…

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:08

    The manager will get judged in the short term at Chelsea ie he'll have to be in the top 4 by the end of January. If that doesn't happen, then he'll be shown the door. The problem is that it will take the whole of next season for Poch to get the players he wants and get rid of the others. Then he has to get them to play the way he wants them to. Good luck to him as he'll need it.

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 21:08

    You got to be kidding

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 21:07

    Have they stopped tapping up Kompany then?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:07

    Nailed on. They both suit each other.. Money orientated.

    Give him 14 months.

  • Comment posted by SimonTpiemin , today at 21:07

    Michael Carrick is the hidden gem the top 6 should be looking at

  • Comment posted by Bill Carson, today at 21:05

    I think he could do a decent job with that Chelsea squad if he can get them reorganised

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:05

    Seems like there isn’t one available manager that stands out from the others - Poch and Nagelsmann both appeal against the likes of Rogers, Potter etc but there’s just something that stops you feeling 100% confident that this is the right appointment

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 21:04

    Fake news

    Poch heading back to Spurs

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 21:04

    This is why Spurs just sacked their guy. Chucking their name in the hat

  • Comment posted by chris , today at 21:03

    Did he not say that he could not coach Barcelona because he'd coached their local rivals Espanyol and he could not coach Arsenal because of Spurs, so why is Chelsea okay for him?

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 21:05

      Deano replied:
      Money money money..

  • Comment posted by Neil James, today at 21:02

    I assume the talks go something like "Yo Mauricio, want a £15m payoff for 8 months' work?"

  • Comment posted by David, today at 21:02

    Please get him Chelsea as you're starting to go all Spursy anyway and all the world will rejoice!

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 21:01

    As the chavs used to say when Poch was Spurs manager
    'Wot as he wun'
    'Wot as he wun'
    2 faced hypocrites

    • Reply posted by Terry Dactyl, today at 21:03

      Terry Dactyl replied:
      Improve your spelling and it's an actual question.

  • Comment posted by Juan, today at 21:01

    It’s a total gravy train for these managers. A few months/weeks in charge then sacked. The club owners have no idea what they’re doing. As the bandit leader said in the Magnificent Seven, “ If God didn’t want these people to be fleeced, he wouldn’t have made them sheep”.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 21:00

    Spurs and Chelsea the Cockney Circus!!! Whatever next??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by jsky, today at 21:04

      jsky replied:
      Get a grip Cockney?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:00

    Merry manager go round

  • Comment posted by sherpsutd, today at 21:00

    He is a good coach but is he the one the owners really want or it's because they are worried Spurs will come for him???

    Just asking

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 21:00

    I hope we don't have another Falklands war and another sanction.

    • Reply posted by jsky, today at 21:05

      jsky replied:
      I'd go for a war personally -- better for the economy!

  • Comment posted by SLF, today at 20:59

    Not a Chelsea fan and not sure this fella will actually improve your club at all! His record in France was bang average and the majority of his signings at spurs were poor!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport