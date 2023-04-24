Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham: It was a great night after winning promotion - Parkinson

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says he will speak with the club's Hollywood owners about strengthening his squad before their Football League return.

Saturday's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood saw Wrexham secure the National League title and promotion to League Two.

Parkinson will hold discussions with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as he plans for next season.

"We'll speak to the owners about what we feel we need to improve going forward," he said.

"Myself and Shaun Harvey {advisor to the board] had a chat this morning about contracts of players who are up and plans.

"We'll touch base again towards the end of the week on that.

"We've got a strong squad that we will have to improve but not by a lot.

"We'll be looking straight away at players and how the transfer market is looking of course.

"A lot of movement doesn't take place until July and it's more about sounding players out and monitoring all the situations

"We're got some quality players and I think we've got to be careful not to get too ahead of ourselves.

"We've got to make sure we go into the new season maintaining the incredible work ethic we've got in the group and from the staff.

"I think we'll be challenging but I'll know more when I get into pre-season and see the shape of the squad."

Wrexham will bring the curtain down on a multiple record breaking season on Saturday when they travel to Torquay United for their final National League game.

Parkinson spoke of the sense of "relief" that promotion to the English Football League (EFL), after an absence of 15 years, had been secured in front of their supporters at the Racecourse on Saturday.

"It's been a great weekend, slowly letting the feelings sink in and really enjoyed it," Parkinson told BBC Radio Wales Drive with Gareth Lewis.

"I had a good time with my family, who were all at the game at the weekend and they've lived every step of the way with us.

"It's nice to share those moments with your family as well.

"We had an impromptu get-together - you can never plan things in moments like that because the job was not done.

"It was nice to meet a lot of the players' families and the lads went into Wrexham apparently. I didn't make that trip - I was finished by then.

"But you've got to remember these lads have played under a lot of pressure this year, a lot of expectation.

"Everywhere there's been full houses, teams raising their games against us and there's a great feeling of relief and satisfaction for the lads and they thoroughly deserve to celebrate."