Scottish Cup: What can you remember about this year's Scottish Cup?
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
|Scottish Cup semi-final: Falkirk v Inverness CT
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 12:15 BST
|Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
After a campaign of thrills and spills, the Scottish Cup reaches the semi-final stage this weekend.
Upsets have stunned, giants have been slain, and two clubs outside the top flight will take the Hampden field.
Either Championship Inverness Caledonian Thistle or League One Falkirk will meet Glasgow behemoths Rangers or Celtic in next month's showpiece.
What can you remember about this season's competition? Try our quiz.