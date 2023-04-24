Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

USA have won the Women's World Cup four times and hosted the tournament on two occasions

Fifa has received four bids to host the Women's World Cup in 2027.

Brazil and South Africa have submitted bids, while Belgium, Netherlands and Germany have launched a joint expression of interest.

USA and Mexico have launched a combined bid to stage the tournament.

Countries have to submit their full bids by 19 May. The host(s) are set to be chosen by the Fifa Congress via public voting on 17 May 2024.

"We are thrilled by the expressions of interest received, not least because they come from member associations with a strong football tradition representing four confederations," said Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

"All member associations can rely on the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the Fifa Women's World Cup."

USA, the current holders, have hosted the tournament twice before in 1999 and 2003, but not as a joint bid.

Germany hosted the prestigious competition in 2011.

The 2023 World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July and 20 August.

USA, Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.