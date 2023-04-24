Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Stephen McLaughlin has played 31 games this season but has only made seven appearances in 2023 because of an ankle injury

Mansfield Town defender Stephen McLaughlin will miss the rest of the season and part of pre-season because of a knee ligament injury, manager Nigel Clough has said.

The 32-year-old came on as a substitute in the League Two win over Newport on 18 April, but had to be replaced.

"He got a nasty whack and we're looking towards pre-season and maybe beyond," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's a major disappointment for him and for us."