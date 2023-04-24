Cristian Colas, who is gay, decided not to follow last year's World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record

Cristian Colas plans to "enjoy a little life" after deciding to step away from coaching for the foreseeable future.

The Spaniard is leaving his position with South Midlands League club Biggleswade United.

They ended the season in eighth place following a 2-1 home defeat by Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

"The main thing is I'm tired. I've been doing the same more than half of my life, so it's been 24 seasons," he told the BBC Non-League Show.

"I don't feel I've got the same energy levels to live something [like this] on a day-to-day basis.

"Everyone was quite worried, [they ask me] 'are you ok' and I'm great, hence I can take this decision now before the day-to-day can make me struggle.

"I can't offer the same standard I used to offer. It's better for me to move on, have a break - I don't know if it will be short or long but at the moment that is the decision that I made."

Colas has had two spells with Biggleswade - who play at step five of the non-league pyramid - from 2015-2018 and since 2020, while he has also coached in his home country and Finland.

When his departure was announced last week, club chairman and broadcaster Guillem Balague said in a statement: "On limited funds and with stretched resources Cristian has led this club through some dark days and taken it to places we could only have dreamed about when I joined.

"His professionalism, dedication and total commitment to the cause has helped put in place the foundations that can now carry the club forward to where we want to be."

Colas said that although the club do not play professionally, the demands on coaches are at that level.

"All managers, all staff at this level, we've raised the standard really high and I think that helps the players, that helps the non-league structure," he said.

"I'm going to miss it, I'm absolutely sure, I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I just want to enjoy a little life out of football.

"The results we have had this season have brought a lot of joy and a lot of new people to the club. Every time someone shakes my hand or gives me a hug of a compliment to the players, these moments will survive always in my memory. It's been something I could never have dreamed of."